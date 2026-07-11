One Texas Player With the Most to Prove Coming Into the 2026 Season

A mountain of expectations sits atop every Texas Longhorns player as they work toward the start of the 2026 season. The fans have to think they're living some deja vu.

Just like last season, many around the college football world feel like Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has a chance to lead the best team in the country as the season begins.

While the Longhorns do have a very talented roster, there is one player on this team who will have the most to prove this season. Chances are, you already know who is going to be discussed.

Prove Them Wrong

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning understands what comes with his legendary last name. Before he even played a snap of college football, some were ready to crown him the best player the sport will ever see.

Those unrealistic expectations hit hard last season after the Longhorns got out to a slow start on the season. Even though the first game of Manning's career was against the reigning national champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes, the onslaught was on for the young quarterback.

Manning is a year old and a year wiser. The expectations are always going to be the expectations. Now, it will be time to deliver.

Added Help

Oct 18, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) throws a pass during the third quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns needed to revamp their offense, and Coach Sarkisian feels they have done that through the transfer portal.

Sarkisian also feels the coaching staff has brought in some weapons on the offense that will help Manning deliver on some of his expectations.

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) drops a touchdown pass as Auburn Tigers take on South Alabama Jaguars at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. Auburn Tigers lead South Alabama Jaguars 28-9 at halftime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of those weapons will be former Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman. After two strong seasons with the Tigers, Coleman has found a new home in Austin.

The Tigers were not the program that many are used to them being for the last few seasons. While he has been in the SEC for the first two years of his college career, Coleman is going to be surrounded by the most talent he has seen with the Longhorns.

Oct 26, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) throws against the Vanderbilt Commodores during pregame warmups at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Manning is the player with the most to prove for the Longhorns this season. But that doesn't mean he is proving anything alone.

Players like Cam Coleman, Hollywood Smothers, and Ryan Wingo will be looking to make plays for the Longhorns' offense. The reality is, they are the real key to Manning proving he is the generational talent everyone expects him to be.

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