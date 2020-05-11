Overpaid or Underpaid? - Jordan Hicks

Featuring an unstoppable motor, quick striking speed and a robust size, Jordan Hicks had all the features to be a premier player in college and in the pros.

At Texas, the five-year linebacker appeared in 45 career games featuring 28 career starts and 12 double-digit tackle games. The great production on the field was halted by a hip injury and a ruptured left Achilles tendon which held him out of numerous games during his college career.

While injuries served as major hurdles for Hicks, there was no denying the talent everyone saw in between the white lines.

He was the ninth linebacker selected in 2015 NFL Draft (84th overall). In his five years in the league, Hicks has managed to record over 400 tackles along with seven fumble recoveries and ten interceptions. Hicks was also featured in the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles roster in 2018, proving to be a top linebacker in the league.

Contract thoughts

On March 15, 2019, Hicks was awarded a four-year $36 million contract including $20 million guaranteed with the Arizona Cardinals. Following the big pay day, the Texas product proved himself on the field, recording 150 total tackles, (career high) two forced fumbles and three interceptions. These are top 10 linebacker numbers, yet Hicks is currently the 32nd highest paid player at his position. Even with his health concerns, Hicks has demonstrated on the field that he is indeed underpaid. The Cardinals struck gold with Hicks for the value they’re getting out of the elite linebacker.