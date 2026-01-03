Parker Livingstone Takes Visit with Arch-Rival After Transfer Portal Announcement

Texas wide receiver Parker Livingstone has entered the transfer portal, departing the Longhorns after two seasons with the team.

Now the redshirt freshman is looking for a new program to call home, recently scheduling visits with two schools, including one of Texas's arch-rivals.

According to CBS Sports' Tom Loy, Livingstone is visiting current College Football Playoff No. 1 seed Indiana today and has scheduled a visit with the Oklahoma Sooners this weekend.

Livingstone Decides to Leave Texas

Sep 13, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Parker Livingstone (13) makes a catch while defended by Texas El Paso Miners cornerback Justin Content (18) during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Livingstone was a fan favorite among the Longhorns, with a few major performances to start the season. Against Ohio State in the season opener, Livingstone recorded Texas's lone touchdown against the Buckeyes, with a 32-yard catch in the fourth quarter.

The following week, in his best performance of the season, Livingstone took four catches for 128 receiving yards and two touchdowns. An explosive start, Livingstone would cool down in the coming weeks and continue his role as the team's No. 4 receiver. He would finish the year with 29 catches for 516 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 17.8 yards per catch.

Despite a few powerful performances from Livingstone, he still found himself behind Ryan Wingo, Emmett Mosley V and DeAndre Moore Jr. on the team's receiving depth chart. While Moore has also decided to enter the portal, Wingo and Mosely will seemingly remain with the program next season.

With a chance to enter next season as the No. 3 wide receiver for Texas, Livingstone would have had to compete with some fellow freshmen who joined Texas as some top-ranked recruits. This includes 2025 recruit and five-star receiver Kaliq Lockett, who didn't take many snaps this season, but should see an increased role in 2026.

Livingstone, though, should be considered a commodity for whichever program he decides to attend. Though his stats weren't the best of Texas' receivers this season, he displayed the value he brings to a top-level program. Throughout the season, Livingstone made some incredible catches, including one 33-yard reception in the Texas game against Florida.

Livingstone received a pass from quarterback Arch Manning with one-hand before having his legs taken out from underneath him with a hard hit. Despite the awkward tackle, Livingstone held onto the ball, setting up an eventual touchdown.

PARKER LIVINGSTONE WITH A MASSIVE CATCH pic.twitter.com/FvaUSxNLss — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) October 4, 2025

As he seeks a new program, Longhorn fans will certainly miss Livingstone, but they may not go too long without seeing him if he does choose the Sooners or another school in the SEC.