Texas' Acquisition of Cam Coleman Continues Receiving Praise

The Texas Longhorns had a busy offseason.

With quarterback Arch Manning returning for his redshirt junior season, head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff ensured that the Longhorns would be as competitive as anyone in 2026.

That included bringing in the top wide receiver in the portal, Cam Coleman, a move which has been lauded since it happened. ESPN recently continued giving it props.

ESPN Calls Cam Coleman the Longhorns' 'Best Transfer Portal Addition'

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman carries the ball during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide as a member of the Auburn Tigers | John Reed-Imagn Images

ESPN's Max Olson recently put out an article ranking the best portal addition for each of the teams in their way-too-early top 25.

For Texas, the No. 2 team in their ranking, he listed Cam Coleman, the No. 1 wide receiver and No. 2 overall player in the portal according to ESPN's rankings.

Coleman is a true phenom standing at 6'3, 201lbs and having been clocked at 23 miles-per-hour before. He was No. 52 on Bruce Feldman's 'Freaks List' ahead of last season.

He was never able to fully reach his potential at Auburn, however he did put up 708 yards and five touchdowns on 56 catches for the nation's 97th-best passing attack last season.

His combination of size and speed make him an obvious vertical and red-zone threat, but his route-running and hands make him dangerous in every area of the field.

He profiles and has been used as a true X-receiver throughout his college career, meaning he pairs perfectly with Texas' versatile flanker Ryan Wingo and prototypical slot-receiver Emmett Mosley V.

Between those three, returning blue-chip recruits Kaliq Lockett, Michael Terry and Daylan McCutcheon, transfer Sterling Berkhalter and incoming No. 2 player in Texas Jermaine Bishop, Sarkisian will want to live in 11-personnel in 2026.

Coleman also adds a yards-after-catch threat that Texas lacked in 2026. Sarkisian is one of the best screen designers in college football so having a burner like Coleman who can turn those boundary screens into huge gains will be an x-factor for the Longhorns offense.

Olson also shouted-out Texas' additions of running backs Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown in his piece. Both of the two backs, parts of a larger offensive overhaul for the Longhorns, ran for nearly twice the yardage that Texas' lead rusher, Quintrevion Wisner, ran for last year.

The Longhorns also signed four-star tackle Melvin Siani and three-star guard Dylan Sikorski, both of whom project to be in the mix for the starting offensive line next season. If they, or whoever Texas determines is in their best-five, can give Manning time, Longhorns fans will be in for fireworks in 2026.

Texas lacked explosion in 2025. Coleman, Smothers, Brown, Wingo and Manning will make sure that they do not in 2026.