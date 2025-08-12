Paul Finebaum Mocks Big Ten Fans In Support of Texas Longhorns and SEC Football
Paul Finebaum is often found on television boasting about the SEC and its dominance over the rest of college football.
A recent interview of the well-known TV analyst saw no difference, putting all his chips on an SEC team to win the national championship this upcoming season.
Finebaum Continues his Support of Texas and the SEC
In the interview, Finebaum was asked if an SEC team would be this season's national champion, and his answer, though unsurprising, seemingly brought with it a promise.
"If it's not, I'm leaving the country," Finebaum said when asked if an SEC team would win this season's national championship, via Netflix Sports. "I am so sick and tired of being harassed by Big Ten fans on our show. The Big Ten has literally done nothing."
Despite this claim, the Big Ten has won the past two national championships, after Ohio State's victory over Notre Dame last season and Michigan's title run in 2023. Finebaum acknowledged these past two championships and said it's nothing compared to the SEC's success in college football.
"They won two national championships, Michigan won one two years ago, they won one and a half national championships...before that in 70 years, and they act like they invented football," Finebaum said. "Alabama has won about 15 national championships in my lifetime."
Finebaum was in the ballpark, with the Crimson Tide having won 13 national championships all-time. Meanwhile, the SEC as a whole has won 28 total titles, according to ESPN, 27 of which have come during Finebaum's 70-year lifespan. The conference has won 14 of these championships since 2000. Though the numbers are impressive, the Big Ten tops the SEC all-time with 32 total titles. The Big Ten, established in 1896, is nearly 40 years older than the SEC, which was founded in 1933.
Despite the all-time numbers, Finebaum seems confident in which conference will host this season's CFP trophy, and seems to believe one team to be the favorite above the rest.
"I believe Texas are going to win...it's going to end all this and on January 20, I'll be the happiest man in America because I won't have to listen to the 'Big Tenners', or as my callers call them, the 'Little Tenners'," Finebaum said.
College football fans will have an early glimpse at the SEC taking on the Big Ten with two national championship favorites, No. 1 Texas and No. 3 Ohio State, set to face off in week one of the season. Perhaps the best-slated game of the season, it could indicate what conference and what team will be this season's title winners.