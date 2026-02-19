Paul Finebaum Takes New Arch Manning Angle for 2026

Ahead of the 2025 season, ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum served as Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning’s most vocal supporter.

He played a critical role in the hype circulating around the first year starter, hype that quickly dissolved after a few crucial underperformances near the beginning of the season.

While he still has faith in the Longhorns to put together a strong season, Finebaum is taking a less extreme stance in 2026.

Finebaum on Manning and Longhorns in 2026

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs with the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Finebaum isn’t ready to predict Manning as the future Heisman Trophy winner like he was before last season, but he does think the quarterback has shown clear improvement and could continue to in 2026.

“Listen, I’m not going back to where I was a year ago with declaring him the best player of all time, but he is a much better player,” he said on Get Up. “He won the Heisman in November. Unfortunately, he did poorly in September and October.”

In November, Manning averaged 286.75 yards-per-game, taking down the Vanderbilt Commodores, Texas A&M Aggies and Arkansas Razorbacks. The Longhorns fell short against the Georgia Bulldogs in the second week of November, but overall, it was a month in which Manning demonstrated growth as both a player and a leader.

Fineabum continued to say that Manning’s success this season will be determined by his ability to operate under pressure and command his offense against its toughest opponents. With wide receivers Cam Coleman, Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley V in his holster, Manning should be able to generate a major threat on offense if he plays to his full potential.

He will need to get off to a quicker start this season if the Longhorns are to redeem themselves against the Ohio State Buckeyes this year. They take them on at home in Week 2, and a victory could be critical to their record further down the road.

That game will be sandwiched by matchups against the Texas State Bobcats and UTSA Roadrunners, two opponents that could provide an opportunity for Manning to ease into a rhythm with his new personnel.

Once conference season starts, analysts will likely be able to get a more accurate read on the Longhorns’ potential. Texas is in for a tough SEC schedule, which will include matchups against Tennessee, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, LSU and Texas A&M.

While Finebaum might not think Manning is going to be the best player in college football, pressure certainly still exists for the rising redshirt junior.