Skip to main content

PODCAST: Big Transfer Portal News, Caleb Williams vs. Quinn Ewers, and Gary Patterson

Texas is looking for some major impact transfers in 2022, but also in the coaching staff

The Texas Longhorns are going to be hitting the recruiting trail hard over the next month, with both incoming freshman and big-time transfer targets. Can they land some difference-makers to a roster in desperate need of impact players?

Find out below:

In this episode of the Longhorns Country Podcast, Matt and John discuss the remaining targets on Texas' recruiting board, some big names that could be looking at Austin through the transfer portal, and how Quinn Ewers compares to the former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams from a talent standpoint.

The guys also talk about the Gary Patterson to Texas rumors, and how he could affect the program going forward if hired.

Thanks for listening!

Welcome to the Longhorns Country Podcast, where we discuss anything and everything related to the Texas Longhorns: game coverage, breaking news, recruiting, you name it.

Recommended Articles

Gary Patterson and Steve Sarkisian
Play
Football

PODCAST: Big Transfer Portal News, Caleb Williams vs. Quinn Ewers, and Gary Patterson

Texas is looking for some major impact transfers in 2022, but also in the coaching staff

1 minute ago
mario will
Play
Football

Former Oklahoma Wide Receiver Making Official Visit to Austin

The Longhorns would gladly welcome elite talent at the wide receiver position

2 hours ago
GHIEJ7MJABCARI3POVRZ7BXXBQ
Play
News

Texas Women Begin Two-Game Big 12 Homestand vs. Kansas

The No. 13 Longhorns out to remain in Big 12 contention after taking their first league loss last week

3 hours ago

The managing editor and publishing of LonghornsCountry.com, Matt Galatzan, is your host and you can follow him on Twitter @matt_galatzan.

You can listen to the full episode above.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

The Podcast is available on all of your major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, and many more.

Make sure to like, rate, and subscribe on your favorite platform so that you don't miss a single episode of the show.

The podcast can also be found on our host site on Megaphone, here.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Gary Patterson and Steve Sarkisian
Football

PODCAST: Big Transfer Portal News, Caleb Williams vs. Quinn Ewers, and Gary Patterson

Texas is looking for some major impact transfers in 2022, but also in the coaching staff

1 minute ago
mario will
Football

Former Oklahoma Wide Receiver Making Official Visit to Austin

The Longhorns would gladly welcome elite talent at the wide receiver position

2 hours ago
GHIEJ7MJABCARI3POVRZ7BXXBQ
News

Texas Women Begin Two-Game Big 12 Homestand vs. Kansas

The No. 13 Longhorns out to remain in Big 12 contention after taking their first league loss last week

3 hours ago
Andrew Jones
Men's Basketball

Jones, Texas' Defense Shine in Win Over Rival Sooners

The Longhorns seemed to let out all the frustration following the loss against Oklahoma State

16 hours ago
beard jones
Men's Basketball

LIVE UPDATES: No. 21 Texas vs. Oklahoma

The Red River Rivalry continues on Tuesday night as the Sooners stomp into Austin to take on the Longhorns

19 hours ago
USATSI_17441420
News

Final Big 12 Rankings: Baylor Leads The Class, But Regression Coming In 2022?

Here's one last look at the Big 12 rankings for the 2021 season

21 hours ago
USATSI_17237192
Football

Texas Football Announces Date for Orange-White Spring Game

Longhorn fans will get an initial look at Steve Sarkisian's first full recruiting class at Texas

22 hours ago
Maalik VS Quinn
Football

Longhorns Spring Depth Chart Preview: Ewers The Favorite?

The Texas Longhorns will once again have an open competition for the most important position on the field

Jan 11, 2022