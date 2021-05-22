Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Search

QB Maalik Murphy Named Longhorns’ Top 2022 Commit

SI All-American Names QB Maalik Murphy Texas Longhorns’ Top 2022 Class Commit
Author:
Publish date:

With the NCAA dead period coming to an end, teams are gearing up to recruit on all fronts. Players will finally be able to make official visits for the first time since COVID-19 lockdowns began.

On Friday, SI All-American released the top 2022 cycle prospects for each of the top 25 programs. Below is the SI selection for the top Longhorn recruit:

19. Texas - QB Maalik Murphy

“Murphy gets to hold the mantle of the 'guy' who may always be associated with Steve Sarkisian's tenure at Texas. From an athletic profile and positional perspective, there is plenty of pressure on either party, and the spring season of 2021 proved as a strong step forward. The Gardena (Calif.) Serra signal-caller was a varsity first-teamer for the first time in his prep career and he ran with it to a 4-2 record over the condensed campaign. The highs were strong as Murphy averaged better than 200 yards per game against elite competition, throwing for nine touchdowns along the way. All eyes will be on Murphy in 2021 as Texas' headliner, a new title to his name for the fall as elite running back Jaydon Blue announced he would sit out his senior season.”

READ MORE: Texas Recruiting Tracker: Longhorns Offer Elite 2023 Safety Sonny Styles

New Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian will lead the way on all fronts as the Longhorns enter a very busy June.


READ MORE: Texas Longhorns Offer "Was A BIG One" to Top 2023 DE Jayden Wayne

Other notable prospects include QB Arch Manning, WR Evan Stewart, and WR CJ Williams. Check out the full list of prospects making visits to Austin below:

Texas will keep recruiting on all fronts as the dynamic and culture of the team continues to evolve.

CONTINUE READING: Ex-Longhorn Jordan Spieth Shoots 73 in Opening Round of PGA Championship

Maalik Murphy
Football

QB Maalik Murphy Named Longhorns’ Top 2022 Commit

SI All-American Names QB Maalik Murphy Texas Longhorns’ Top 2022 Class Commit

USATSI_12529574
News

EXCLUSIVE: Texas Longhorns Offer "Was A BIG One" to Top 2023 DE Jayden Wayne

The Texas Longhorns re-offered one of the top defensive players in the 2023 recruiting class on Thursday

USATSI_15958433
News

Longhorns Offer Elite 2023 Safety Sonny Styles

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

USATSI_16117014
Longhorns in the pros

Ex-Longhorn Jordan Spieth Shoots 73 in Opening Round of PGA Championship

Spieth, one of three Longhorns in the field, remains in contention to make the cut for this weekend's final two rounds

ZoeRwoodlands3
News

Longhorns RB Commit Jaydon Blue Opts Out of Senior Season

Jaydon Blue, one of the Texas Longhorns top commits for the 2022 class, has elected to opt-out of his senior season of high school football.

USATSI_13775263
Longhorns in the pros

Could Former Longhorns OT Samuel Cosmi Be Starting Week 1 in Washington?

Samuel Cosmi now will have the chance to win the right tackle role for the Washington Football Team

Texas Fan Broll 4
News

Texas Athletics Announces Plans To Return To 100-Percent Capacity At Outdoor Events

The Texas Longhorns Athletics Administration announced its plans to return to full capacity, effective immediately.

IMG_2034 copy
News

Longhorns Land In Top-5 For Nation's Top SG Keyonte George, PG Arterio Morris

Texas Longhorns Basketball tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to reform its roster under Chris Beard