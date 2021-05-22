QB Maalik Murphy Named Longhorns’ Top 2022 Commit

With the NCAA dead period coming to an end, teams are gearing up to recruit on all fronts. Players will finally be able to make official visits for the first time since COVID-19 lockdowns began.

On Friday, SI All-American released the top 2022 cycle prospects for each of the top 25 programs. Below is the SI selection for the top Longhorn recruit:

19. Texas - QB Maalik Murphy

“Murphy gets to hold the mantle of the 'guy' who may always be associated with Steve Sarkisian's tenure at Texas. From an athletic profile and positional perspective, there is plenty of pressure on either party, and the spring season of 2021 proved as a strong step forward. The Gardena (Calif.) Serra signal-caller was a varsity first-teamer for the first time in his prep career and he ran with it to a 4-2 record over the condensed campaign. The highs were strong as Murphy averaged better than 200 yards per game against elite competition, throwing for nine touchdowns along the way. All eyes will be on Murphy in 2021 as Texas' headliner, a new title to his name for the fall as elite running back Jaydon Blue announced he would sit out his senior season.”

New Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian will lead the way on all fronts as the Longhorns enter a very busy June.



Other notable prospects include QB Arch Manning, WR Evan Stewart, and WR CJ Williams. Check out the full list of prospects making visits to Austin below:

Texas will keep recruiting on all fronts as the dynamic and culture of the team continues to evolve.

