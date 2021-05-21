EXCLUSIVE: Texas Longhorns Offer "Was A BIG One" to Top 2023 DE Jayden Wayne

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Search

Texas Longhorns Offer "Was A BIG One" to Top 2023 DE Jayden Wayne

The Texas Longhorns re-offered one of the top defensive players in the 2023 recruiting class on Thursday
Author:
Publish date:

The Texas Longhorns' focus on improving their pass rush continued on Thursday when head coach Steve Sarkisian re-offered one of the nation's top 2023 defensive line prospects, Lincoln High School (Tacoma, WA) defensive end, Jayden Wayne.

And as the 6-foot-5 240-pound star in the making told LonghornsCountry.com in an exclusive interview on Friday, Sarkisian's offer was a massive one for him personally.

"This one was BIG to me!" Wayne told LonghornsCountry.com and in an exclusive interview. "I spoke to Coach Sarkisian on Zoom. He was excited to talk to me and wanted to personally offer me an official offer." 

A tremendous athlete, as well as a two-sport star, Wayne is actually being recruited as more than just a defender for the Longhorns, but also as a tight end, much in the same vein as the team's crowned jewel of the 2021 recruiting class, Ja'Tavion Sanders.

"(Sarkisian) doesn't know what position they want to use me at yet, Wayne said. "He said I look great at both positions."

The Longhorns originally offered Wayne back on May 5, giving him yet another impressive Power 5 offer to add to his ever-growing list. 

"I don't know much about Texas but it has a lot of tradition and a lot of NFL players came from there. I know coach Sarkisian is new there too." 

READ MORE: QB Prospect Arch Manning on Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian: 'He's a Freak of a Coach'

One of the most coveted recruits in the entire nation, Wayne holds offers from a host of Power 5 blue blood programs, including Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M, Miami, Nebraska, Michigan Notre Dame, Oregon, Tennessee, Washington, and USC, among many others.

With his official offer now in hand, Wayne also divulged his plans to visit the 40 Acres this June, as he tries to whittle down the list of contenders for his signature moving into his junior season.

"We talked about when I visit in June," Wayne said. "They would show me around Austin and all that they have around them."

CONTINUE READING: Texas Longhorns June Recruiting Visit Preview

Will the Longhorns land Wayne? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

USATSI_12529574
News

EXCLUSIVE: Texas Longhorns Offer "Was A BIG One" to Top 2023 DE Jayden Wayne

The Texas Longhorns re-offered one of the top defensive players in the 2023 recruiting class on Thursday

USATSI_15958433
News

Longhorns Offer Elite 2023 Safety Sonny Styles

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

USATSI_16117014
Longhorns in the pros

Ex-Longhorn Jordan Spieth Shoots 73 in Opening Round of PGA Championship

Spieth, one of three Longhorns in the field, remains in contention to make the cut for this weekend's final two rounds

ZoeRwoodlands3
News

Longhorns RB Commit Jaydon Blue Opts Out of Senior Season

Jaydon Blue, one of the Texas Longhorns top commits for the 2022 class, has elected to opt-out of his senior season of high school football.

USATSI_13775263
Longhorns in the pros

Could Former Longhorns OT Samuel Cosmi Be Starting Week 1 in Washington?

Samuel Cosmi now will have the chance to win the right tackle role for the Washington Football Team

Texas Fan Broll 4
News

Texas Athletics Announces Plans To Return To 100-Percent Capacity At Outdoor Events

The Texas Longhorns Athletics Administration announced its plans to return to full capacity, effective immediately.

IMG_2034 copy
News

Longhorns Land In Top-5 For Nation's Top SG Keyonte George, PG Arterio Morris

Texas Longhorns Basketball tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to reform its roster under Chris Beard

GettyImages-1229960531
News

Longhorns QB Sam Ehlinger Officially Signs With Indianapolis Colts

Former Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger has officially signed his contract with the Indianapolis Colts