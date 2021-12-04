Should Quinn Ewers Return To Texas?

Quinn Ewers once considered Texas as his top school. Could he consider the Longhorns again for 2022?

According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, and later confirmed by Sports Illustrated, Ewers informed Ohio State officials that he intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Per Thamel, the quarterback is expected to consider Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech for his next school.

Ewers' decision to leave Columbus should come as little surprise following the Heisman-worthy season of starter CJ Stroud. The Southlake Carroll product enrolled early at Ohio State, becoming an early trailblazer in the Name, Image and Likeness world.

Per reports, Ewers has made well over $1 million in NIL deals with a drink company and memorabilia. During his time with the Southlake Dragons, he graded out as the No.2 QB prospect for the 2022 recruiting class on SI99’s preseason list behind Westlake (Austin) Cade Klubnik (Clemson).

The thought of Ewers returning to the Forty Acres long gone, but it could be resurrected following Steve Sarkisian's first season. The Longhorns finished 5-7 in a season that included a six-game losing streak. Quarterback play was an issue, as neither Casey Thompson or Hudson Card have done enough to prove they deserve to be the clear-cut starter in 2022.

Sarkisian said prior to the season finale against Kansas State that he was been pleased with how Thompson and Card have handled the adversity of the season, but did not say he would commit to either in what feels to be a crucial 2022.

“We have to open that job up,” Sarkisian said. “I think we have to let these guys compete to see the development. We’re gonna tear this thing all the way down, and we’re gonna start this thing back at square one come winter conditioning and then into spring ball.”

Should Ewers transfer to Texas, he would be right in the heart of the competition. He also would still have four fulls years of eligibility due.

Initially, Ewers committed to Texas in 2020. Following the firing of Tom Herman and hiring of Sarkisian, Ewers opened up his commitment and eventually chose to head up north.

Could Sarkisian convince him to play closer to home?

Sarkisian was known for his recruiting skills during his time at Alabama, USC and Washington. Can he persuade Ewers to choose Texas again?

