    • December 4, 2021
    Quinn Ewers On The Move? Longhorns Listed As Suitor

    Quinn Ewers is reportedly on the move and Texas could be his destination
    After choosing to play for Ohio State University, former Texas commit Quinn Ewers has had an interesting couple of months.

    Rumors suggest that the former No.1 quarterback in the 2021 class may leave Columbus earlier than expected.

    In October, Ewers appeared to remove Ohio State from his bio, sending the Twitter and social media world into a frenzy.

    More importantly, Ewers hadn’t received any playing time and instead has been sitting in a crowded Buckeyes quarterback room led by sophomore C.J. Stroud, backup Kyle McCord and Jack Miller, who recently entered the transfer portal.

    And now, those rumors seem to be coming to a head, with Yahoo's Pete Thamel reporting that Ewers intends to transfer from Ohio State and return to Texas.

    Thamel also listed the possible destinations that Ewers might consider, including Texas A&M, Texas Tech and Texas. 

    Ewers, of course, was originally a Longhorns commit under former Tom Herman, but de-committed and eventually signed to the Buckeyes. 

    Texas coach Steve Sarkisian did initially try to pursue Ewers in advance of National Signing Day last season, as the Longhorns elected to go in another direction.

    It should also be noted that Sarkisian indicated there will be an open competition for the Texas starting quarterback job, whether it is between Casey Thompson, Hudson Card or an incoming player. 

    The Longhorns have Maalik Murphy coming in the 2022 class, and fully intend to bring in additional competition as well, whether it is through the transfer portal or signing another player. 

    If nothing else, Ewers now fits that description.

