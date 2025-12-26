Quintrevion Wisner's Departure Paves Way for 5-Star Freshman in Citrus Bowl

While many of the final decisions from key Texas Longhorns began to slow down with the Citrus Bowl against the Michigan Wolverines now right around the corner, the Longhorns found out the future of one of their major players on Friday morning.

Texas junior running back Quintrevion Wisner has decided to move on from the Burnt Orange and enter the transfer portal after three seasons in Austin. Wisner racked up 1,734 yards and nine touchdowns in his time with the Longhorns.

And now, as the Citrus Bowl is quickly approaching with the New Year's Eve matchup slated for next Wednesday, the Longhorns will have a brand new look at the running back position after several moves at the position.

Golden Opportunity for Michael Terry III

With the departure of Wisner, the Longhorns are now up to four changes in the running back room, with CJ Baxter and Rickey Stewart Jr. additionally entering the portal in early December, and Jerrick Gibson, who left the program midseason.

Looking towards the Citrus Bowl, Texas has now just two running backs in the room who received carries at some point in the 2025 season, with true freshman James Simon and redshirt-freshman Christian Clark, both of whom showed slight flashes in non-conference play.

The player with the biggest opportunity to shine is five-star freshman Michael Terry III, who has made just a single appearance this season. The highly ranked recruit began his career on the Forty Acres in the wide receiver room before making a change to running back in the middle of the season. Steve Sarkisian broke down the reasoning for Terry's start at wide receiver and how he looked in the backfield.

"We knew when we recruited Michael that he was a really versatile guy. He was a wildcat quarterback. He was running back. He was receiver, even a tight end," Sarkisian said in October. "And we just felt like we had to start him somewhere, and we started him at receiver. I think that was a great learning curve for him there. ... He's now in the running back room, and he's been very impressive."

247Sports' scouting analyst Gabe Brooks detailed Terry's natural talent to play at the running back position, who could make the transition to wide reciver but his special abilities show out when lined up in the back field.

"Multi-faceted offensive weapon who's perhaps most natural at running back, but possesses the physical traits and ball skills to become a matchup nightmare of a full-time pass-catching threat," Brooks wrote. "Highly productive runner with big-play juice and good contact balance, especially considering naturally high center of gravity and more upright gait."

Between Simon and Clark, the pair have only received 64 career snaps, giving Sarkisian the perfect chance to see what he has in those two young running back but the Citrus Bowl should be the perfect avenue to give Terry the chance to show off why he was a highly sought-after prospect in the 2025 recruiting class.