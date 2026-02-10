Texas Longhorns Freshman RB Reveals Jersey Number

The Texas Longhorns will have a new-look roster next season after undergoing massive personnel and coaching staff changes over the past month. But while Steve Sarkisian made sure to address multiple areas, it's the running back room and staff that will arguably look the most different compared to this past season.

Along with hiring new running backs coach Jabbar Juluke and bringing in Arizona State transfer Raleek Brown and NC State transfer Hollywood Smothers, the Longhorns are also welcoming a dynamic freshman to campus this spring.

And if his newly-revealed jersey number is any indication, five-star freshman Derrek Cooper could be set to do great things on the Forty Acres.

Texas RB Derrek Cooper Announces Jersey Number

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on prior to a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Cooper announced on social media Tuesday that he will be wearing No. 5 for his true freshman season this fall.

Take a look:

Texas freshman 5-star running back @DerrekCooper80 is wearing #5 for the Longhorns . @ontexasfootball pic.twitter.com/RsuJwhmFHR — Gerry Hamilton (@GHamiltonOTF) February 10, 2026

Prior to the Citrus Bowl against Michigan, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said that the staff is looking forward to Cooper's arrival.

"We got a pretty good running back coming in by the name of Derrek Cooper that we're excited about as well," Sarkisian said.

Running back Quintrevion Wisner and cornerback Malik Muhammad, who have since departed via the transfer portal and NFL Draft respectively, both wore No. 5 this past season. Texas wide receiver Ryan Wingo also wore it during his freshman year in 2024 before switching to No. 1.

Prior to that, former Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell wore it during his one memorable year with the Longhorns.

But in 2022, former Texas running back Bijan Robinson wore No. 5, something that Longhorn fans pointed to once Cooper revealed his new jersey. Seen as the next great Texas running back in the seasons to come, Cooper will now look to follow a similar path to Robinson: shine in the Longhorn backfield for before heading to the NFL.

Of course, Cooper will be behind Brown and Smothers next season, so it'll still be at least another year before he will receive starting-level reps. But don't be surprised that when the moment comes, Cooper captures the hearts of Texas fans.

As far as the rest of the Texas backfield for next season, James Simon and true freshman Jett Walker will slide in alongside Cooper on the depth chart. While Cooper's talent is undeniable, the coaching staff could elect to give some early non-conference reps to Simon as Cooper continues to learn the ropes.