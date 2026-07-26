Ranking Texas' 5 Toughest Matchups by Matchup Difficulty, Not Opponent Ranking

There's a reason head coach Steve Sarkisian has been vocal about the Texas Longhorns' 2026 schedule.

With the SEC moving to nine conference games, and the Ohio State Buckeyes being one of their three non-conference matchups, UT doesn't have it easy this fall by any stretch.

What are the toughest games on the Longhorns' upcoming schedule? Let's take a look at the toughest matchups by matchup difficulty, and not necessarily the opponent's ranking in the AP Poll or CFP Poll.

No. 5: at Oklahoma (neutral site), October 10

John Mateer should be a greater threat this year | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

You can't exclude the Oklahoma Sooners and the Red River Rivalry from any ranking when looking at Texas' 2026 season's toughest games. John Mateer has recovered from the hand injury that had him operating from behind in last year's 23-6 Longhorns win at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

The defense retains many of the elite pieces that helped OU finish No. 6 in total defense last year. The Sooners appear to be a more serious threat this year, and that's with Oklahoma having made the CFP last December.

This game isn't ranked higher because it comes after the bye week, though. Texas should be coming into this one fully focused on knocking off its most consistent rival, while being well-rested, to boot.

No. 4: at Tennessee, September 26

Josh Heupel is a correct QB choice away from fielding a competitive Tennessee team this season | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

If Josh Heupel can figure out his quarterback situation, the Tennessee Volunteers could be set up to surprise a few teams this season. In Week 4, the Longhorns hit the road for the first time with their SEC opener on Rocky Top.

With the bye week immediately afterward, and the Red River Rivalry looming beyond that, the Vols could be the first verifiable trap game of the season. If Texas is going to lose to a team no one sees coming in the coming months, it could be Tennessee.

No. 3: vs Ohio State, September 12

Ohio State could be at its most vulnerable in Austin | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This date has been circled since the Buckeyes took down the Longhorns in a 14-7 defensive battle last year in the "Shoe." Texas has a tangible advantage in this one, though, since this will be the first time a revamped Ohio State defense, missing generational safety Caleb Downs, freak EDGE Arvell Reese, and Sonny Styles manning the middle at LB, is playing in a hostile environment.

Ohio State still has Matt Patricia running the show, and he may well nail another rebuild. When you factor in Arthur Smith making his road play-calling debut against what should be an elite Longhorns defense, though, this game looks easier on paper for Texas than conventional thinking would suggest.

No. 2: at Texas A&M, November 27

Texas A&M could end up being a trap game by season's end | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With two straight Lone Star Showdown wins, the Longhorns may have a hard time getting up for the Texas A&M Aggies this November in the same way their opponent is. Depending on the way the season unfolds, Texas may be looking past TAMU in this one, with the SEC Championship Game and CFP potentially looming.

Even in the worst-case scenario for the Longhorns, the Aggies could be a must-win game to save the season and an uphill climb. The stakes in this one at Kyle Field could vary wildly from what we're expecting now, but the chance of Texas A&M finally internalizing its lack of success enough, as Mike Elko has this offseason, something he admitted at the 2026 SEC Football Media Days, and putting its best foot forward in what is much more of a must-win on that side is all too possible.

No. 1: at LSU, November 14

LSU in Death Valley. What more needs to be said? | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the LSU Tigers' expensive transfer portal class lives up to the hype, then Death Valley will be a very tough place to win this season. If, by November 14, LSU and Texas are top-10 teams, you could expect this game to be scheduled at night.

Tiger Stadium's atmosphere in that hypothetical is a nightmare. The night slot was a tricky one for the Longhorns in 2025, with the team's biggest loss, a 35-10 thrashing by UGA, and a slim 16-13 win over the Kentucky Wildcats both taking place under the stars.

LSU could be the most formidable opponent that Texas faces all year. Depending on the circumstances, it could be one of the most daunting road environments an SEC team has faced in many years. Remember, Manning played high school football in NOLA, but spurned the Tigers for the Longhorns. There might not be a more pressure-filled game for Manning all season.

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