Which Team Has the Most Riding on Beating Texas This Season?

The Texas Longhorns are less than two months away from taking on the Texas State Bobcats to start the 2026 season.

Expectations are high for head coach Steve Sarkisian and his program. If the Longhorns plan on achieving big things, they'll have to do it with one of the hardest schedules in the country.

But what about the other side of the coin? Which team on the Longhorns' schedule could benefit the most from beating them this season? Let's take a closer look at a few games that could be program-changing, and the one team that needs to beat the Longhorns.

A Good Candidate, But Not The Answer

Texas A&M Aggies

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) throws a pass during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The last game of the season against the Texas A&M Aggies will be an important battle. Last season, the Aggies' first slip of the season came against the Longhorns in the final game of the season.

Aggies head coach Mike Elko has another talented team this season, and a win over the Longhorns at the end of the season could provide his program a boost to get them to the College Football Playoff.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State mascot, Brutus, and University of Texas mascot, Hook 'Em, interact during a filming of the Joel Klatt Show on Ohio State's campus on Aug. 28, 2025. The Buckeyes' kick off the 2025 season against the Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns' loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes to begin the 2025 season put Coach Sarkisian's squad two steps back.

It's another clash between two historic programs this year. Beating the Longhorns would have the Buckeyes back in the top spot of the national media conversation.

The Team That Needs It Most

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) walks on to the field before the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorn at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The one team that has to take down the Longhorns this season would be the Oklahoma Sooners. In the last two games of the series, the Sooners have managed to score 9 points.

It has been a slaughter by the Longhorns for the past two seasons in the Red River Rivalry. When a rival continues to get beat like this, things start looking really bleak.

The Sooners are fresh off of an appearance in the CFP, but it's fair to say that many didn't expect them to make a deep run last season. However, a win over the Longhorns in 2026 would be a massive statement for head coach Brent Venables and his Sooners.

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) celebrates with the golden hat following the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorn at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Truthfully, every team on the Longhorns' schedule could elevate their season with a win over the program. That's the price that comes with greatness. It's up to the Longhorns to crush all those dreams, including for the folks from Boomer Sooner land.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.