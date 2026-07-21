Oklahoma's Taylor Wein Downplays Red River Rivalry Matchup With Texas

The long days of summer are here, but the Texas Longhorns football program is already under the microscope.

Just like last season, head coach Steve Sarkisian's squad has heavy expectations coming into the 2026 season. But some things always remain the same.

Everyone knows that the biggest regular season matchup on the schedule is the date with the Oklahoma Sooners. The Red River Rivalry is one of, if not the biggest, games on the college football schedule.

On Monday, during the start of SEC Media Days, Sooners edge rusher Taylor Wein was asked whether his team feels a sense of urgency in the matchup with the Longhorns this season by Eric C. Henry of Horns 247. Wein's response will surely stoke some flames around the fan base.

Just Another Game?

Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Taylor Wein (44) in the first half of the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorn at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“It’s not a sense of urgency, they are just one of the games we play," Wein responded.

Is that really his true feelings on the game with the Longhorns? Maybe it is. The Longhorns have basically owned the Sooners in their last two meetings. The Sooners have scored a combined nine points.

#Sooners EDGE Taylor Wein speaking on the sense of urgency to get a win over Texas. (Q from @EricCHenry_)



“It’s not a sense of urgency, they are just one of the games we play this (year).”



More: https://t.co/248z0kOUPd pic.twitter.com/ItsjgLtskf — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_OTF) July 20, 2026

Maybe it's just a game the Sooners want to move on from. Having one blemish on your record these days doesn't stop a team from making the College Football Playoff.

Not Entirely True

No one signs up to play for the Sooners or the Longhorns with the mentality that the Red River Rivalry is just another game.

One has to believe that Wein wanted to avoid adding bulletin board material for his opposition before the season even begins.

It makes sense to have the professional answer like Wein did. It also makes sense that maybe he wanted to rile up a certain fan base by pretending he is paying no mind to the Longhorns. No matter the case, his comments still made headlines.

Texas Longhorns defensive back Malik Muhammad (5) celebrates an interception intended for Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Deion Burks (4) in the first half of the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorn at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

October 10th is going to be a special game for both sides of the rivalry. Wein may change his tune about how important this game is as the matchup draws closer.

For now, it's summer headlines being made by rivals. SEC Media Days will pass, and all that will be left is proving points on the gridiron.

Is it just another game? Absolutely not. But it's never too early to let the opposition know that you're not thinking about them, right?

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.