Ryan Day Details Ohio State's 'Monster' Challenge vs. Texas Longhorns
The Texas Longhorns' season opener in the Columbus against the reigning national champions Ohio State Buckeyes now sits just three weeks away from Saturday. A rematch of last year's Cotton Bowl in the College Football Playoff Semifinal kicks off the 2025 season, and has understandably garnered hyped all offseason.
And after the Coaches' Poll was released on Monday, the Aug 30 matchup will be the first time in history that No. 1 vs No. 2 in either the Coaches or AP Polls will face off to open a regular season when the Longhorns travel to "The Horseshoe".
Both head coaches have not shied away from the magnitude of their Week 1 matchup, with Steve Sarkisian speaking about the challenge Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith presents, and now Ryan Day, on the Big Ten Network, recently detailimg the emphasis on preparation he has with his squad ahead of the matchup with the Longhorns.
Ohio State Coach Ryan Day Calls Texas Longhorns 'A Monster'
"I like the edginess of this group. We just need to continue to work and grow and have a great preseason," Day said. “And we certainly know in this first game (that) we got a monster, so we have to make sure that every single day, every play, every meeting, is on point going into this first game."
Since taking over for Urban Meyer as the Buckeyes' full-time head coach heading into the 2019 season, Day boasts a substantial winning record against non-Big Ten opponents at 20-5. The only out-of-conference opponents to defeat the Buckeyes with Day at the helm are Clemson, Alabama, Oregon (before conference realignment), Georgia and Missouri.
Ohio State at home has been a stalwart, as the Buckeyes have not lost a home game to a team aside from Michigan since 2021, when the Ducks, who were still a member of the Pac-12, defeated Ohio State 35-28.
Against ranked opponents, Day has fared the same luck with a record of 24-9 against teams ranked in the Top 25 and a 15-8 record against teams ranked in the Top 10; however, when matched up against teams in the Top 5 is where Day's winning percentage decreases with a record of 7-6.
As Texas will walk into Columbus ranked No. 1 in the Coaches Poll, looking not just to avenge their season-ending loss in 2024 but to kickstart their 2025 season with a huge win. The Longhorns take on the Buckeyes on Aug. 30 at 11 a.m. on FOX.