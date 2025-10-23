Ryan Niblett Reveals Message From Steve Sarkisian That Helped Him Stay at Texas
AUSTIN -- Like most teams around the country, the Texas Longhorns have been no stranger to losing multiple players to the transfer portal over the past few seasons.
This has included roster losses in the past week, as notable names like running back Jerrick Gibson and kicker Will Stone have both left the program to pursue other opportunities.
Texas wide receiver Ryan Niblett could have very well hit the road as well during the offseason after undergoing multiple position changes and being unable to find a consistent role on the team, but Steve Sarkisian made it clear to Niblett how much he was valued, and the decision to stay has paid off this season.
Ryan Niblett Opens Up on Waiting His Turn
While speaking with the media on Monday, Niblett talked about the message that Sarkisian ingrained into him over the past two years as he continued to look for ways in which the former four-star recruit could get on the field in some capacity.
"Just understanding the situation, who I was behind a first rounder Xavier Worthy, really a first-round pick in Adonai Mitchell, just trying to understand who I was behind and the role that was gonna come into the next year, just to be who I am. He just told me, really, just stay grounded, there's gonna be a spot for you. The way that you work. He's gonna have a spot for me."
After arriving in Austin as a wide receiver before switching to running back last season and then getting reps at defensive back this past offseason, it's now clear where Niblett belongs: special teams.
Niblett's etched his name into Longhorns lore after sealing a win over Oklahoma with a 75-yard punt return for a touchdown. He followed this up the next game with a pair of 40+ yard returns against Kentucky, both of which led to eventual points for Texas in a close 16-13 overtime win.
Headed into Saturday's meeting with Mississippi State in Starkville, Niblett is third in the country in punt return yards (304) and second in average yards per punt return (25.3).
But aside from the electric plays in the return game, Niblett's impact on special teams goes beyond the stats, as Sarkisian also previously called him one of the best blockers on special teams as well.
Niblett will get a chance to make more impact plays on Saturday in Starkville.