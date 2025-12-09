Texas Longhorns Lose Offensive Lineman to Transfer Portal

The Texas Longhorns continue to see a slew of players hit the transfer portal following the end of the regular season.

After seeing multiple skill position players elect to leave, a member of the Texas offensive line has now done the same.

Per reports from ESPN's Pete Thamel, Texas offensive lineman Connor Stroh is set to enter the transfer portal after spending the past three seasons in Austin. He played in 10 games with five starts this year after not receiving a snap during the 2023 and 2024 campaigns.

Connor Stroh The Latest Longhorn to Enter Portal

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Beau Atkinson (14) runs past Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Connor Stroh (79) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stroh is now the sixth Longhorn to announce intentions to enter the portal since the conclusion of the regular season.

The other five players include running back CJ Baxter, wide receiver Aaron Butler, quarterback Trey Owens, defensive back Santana Wilson and defensive lineman Melvin Hills. Expect multiple more names to join this list in the coming days and weeks.

The portal window officially runs from Jan. 2 through Jan. 16.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian talked about addressing the offensive line via the portal this offseason. It's likely that he anticipated departures such as Stroh's, and now that it's official, the Longhorns will need to do their due diligence when it comes to finding some new o-linemen.

"As far as the O line goes, again, we were so deficient at numbers on the defensive line last year that we had to take five guys just to get the room numbers correct," Sarkisian said. "I don't know necessarily that our numbers will be so far off on the offensive line, it's not so much about the quantity of the players that we get out of the portal on the offensive line. I think it's more about the quality of the players that we get on the portal on the offensive line."

It's possible that other offensive lineman could now be following suit and entering the portal as well. One name to watch could be Connor Robertson. Texas is already losing Cole Hutson and DJ Campbell due to eligibility.

The Longhorns' roster will be missing multiple players once No. 13 Texas takes on the No. 18 Michigan Wolverines in the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Eve.