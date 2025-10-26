Ryan Wingo Comes Up Big Despite Mistakes In Massive Comeback Win
Texas Longhorns football completed an incredible comeback against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, defeating its SEC opponent 45-38.
In a hot and cold day for Texas, which ultimately toppled its opponent, wide receiver Ryan Wingo fought through struggles to help pull off the win.
Ryan Wingo's Hot and Cold Performance
Ryan Wingo finished Saturday’s game with perhaps his most impressive stat line of the season, recording five catches for 184 yards, averaging 36.8 yards per catch.
A single-game career high in receiving yards, Wingo exploded offensively. But as good as the young wide receiver played when the ball was in his hands, there were plenty of opportunities Wingo left on the field.
Wingo was targeted 12 times according to Statmuse, reeling in five catches. Some of those missed catches resulted from Wingo dropping the ball, despite the throws being on target.
It’s safe to say the season hasn’t been going as planned for the Longhorns' wide receiver one. Struggling at various points this year, it still seems the second-year wide receiver is trying to find his stride as quarterback Arch Manning's top target.
Though Wingo has had a few standout performances this season against Mississippi State, Florida and Sam Houston, the rest of the season has proven to be less productive than anticipated. In the five games against Kentucky, Oklahoma, UTEP, San Jose State and Ohio State, Wingo has recorded less than 40 receiving yards and a single receiving touchdown. On the season, Wingo has four total receiving touchdowns.
The problems on the receiving end for Wingo are not solely the receiver's fault. Like many of the issues that have hurt the Longhorns' offense this season, many of the struggles have stemmed from the Texas offensive line. With little time provided to Manning, it leads to forced, sometimes off-target throws, which can make it difficult to reel in catches.
There were times throughout the season that the throws themself could have been better, but Wingo did have multiple missed opportunities against the Bulldogs. Despite a few struggles, Wingo did finish the game against the Bulldogs with some of the contest's biggest contributions.
Wingo's presence was immediately felt with a catch in the backfield and a subsequent 60-yard run to the Bulldogs' three-yard line that set up the first touchdown of the game for the Longhorns.
As the offense looks to improve in the coming weeks and continues to face a greater level of opponents, perhaps Wingo will continue to create stat lines as he did against the Bulldogs.