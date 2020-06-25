LonghornsCountry
Sam Ehlinger Ranked No. 2 Overall Player in Big 12

Longhorn Country Staff

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger is headed into his senior season on the Forty Acres with high expectations. 

The Longhorns signal caller is the most experienced quarterback in the country at the start of 2020 and the NCAA's active leader in most passing categories. He has thrown for 8,870 yards and 68 touchdowns compared to 22 interceptions so far during his time on the Forty Acres. 

Ehlinger was recently listed among College Football News' top 30 players in the Big 12, coming in at No. 2 behind Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard. 

Sam Cosmi, the man who guards Ehlinger's blind side, came in at No. 4 overall while "JACK" linebacker Joseph Ossai was No. 25. 

Our take

It's interesting to see Hubbard ranked ahead of Ehlinger, though we can understand the argument for either player. 

Cosmi is probably ranked a little too low considering he may very well be the first Big 12 player taken off the board in the 2020 NFL Draft. 

Ossai is an interesting case. He led the Longhorns in tackles last year, but many believe he didn't start living up to his massive potential until the Longhorns bowl game. Should he be able to carry the momentum he gained in the dominant performance against Utah last New Year's Eve we fully expect him to be a top 10 player in the conference by the end of the year. 

Also, conspicuous by his absence is Caden Sterns. Injuries slowed him down last year, but the Texas safety is one of the best in the sport when he's fully healthy.

