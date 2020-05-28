LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Sam Ehlinger's Name, Image and Likeness Worth Nearly $1M a Year?

Chris Dukes

 Axios and Opendorse released a sample of 12 name athletes' potential name, image and likeness values on Wednesday, putting Texas' Sam Ehlinger on top of the short sample list. 

The Texas quarterback is valued at $926,000 with 197,000 Twitter and Instagram followers and and "influencer" value of $3,296 per post. 

There were other factors in in the value of each athlete on the list as explained by Opendorse CEO Blake Lawerence: 

  • The estimates are "based on actual data from the last decade of providing the technology behind millions of dollars of transactions between brands and professional athletes," according to Lawrence, and they fluctuate based on factors like school, social presence, and athletic success/name recognition.
  • The success/name recognition factor explains why Texas' senior QB Sam Ehlinger and Clemson's incoming freshman QB D.J. Uiagalelei have such drastically different potential earnings despite the relative similarities in position, program prestige and social presence.
  • Lawrence acknowledges that his company's expertise in the area has its limits, saying, "As we get into year one, two, three of the NIL era, the data will shift from assumptions to reality."

While the numbers are largely hypothetical at this point, there's no doubt that the recent NCAA ruling should be a boon to Texas athletics. Austin is currently the largest city in the United States without sports franchise from one of the four major leagues (MLB, NFL, NBA and NHL).

Add in the large in-state markets of Dallas, Houston and San Antonio and one could understand how an athlete could set him or herself up to make a good deal of money playing in Austin. 

We're already seeing the staff use this information on the recruiting trail. Texas' director of recruiting Bryan Carrington tweeted this list out shortly after it was released. The intended message was obvious. 

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Many Fans Can We Expect in the Stands for UT Home Games?

Texas vice president and athletics director Chris Del Conte is still optimistic about having fans in the stands for UT football games this fall.

Tomer Barazani

Andrew Jones named Big 12 Male Sportsperson of the Year

League annually recognizes student-athletes who displayed an extraordinary degree of sportsmanship, community service and academic achievement.

Longhorn Country Staff

Why five-star 2021 C Daimion Collins should commit to Texas

The No. 5 center in the 2021 class has several suitors, but the Longhorns make the most sense

Tomer Barazani

Five Star Texas DL Alfred Collins Plans to be 'Part of the Rotation'

The local high school standout could make an immediate impact on the Longhorns defensive line

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Target JD Coffey Eying a Commitment Date in the Not-Too-Distant Future

The Kennedale safety has improved his game by watching film.

TD Jones

Texas Offers Current Notre Dame Commit

The Longhorns have thrown their hat in the ring for Mansfield Legacy defensive end David Abiara

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns are Among Favorites in Battle to Land No. 1-Ranked Center in the 2021 Class

Texas was included in the recent top four for major target and legacy James Brockermeyer

Chris Dukes

Former Longhorn Has Bright Future with New Orleans Pelicans

Jaxon Hayes' best basketball days are still clearly ahead of him

Tomer Barazani

Vegas Ranks Texas Among Favorites to Win Big 12 Title

The Longhorns have the second-best odds of any team entering the season.

Chris Dukes

Texas Offers Fast-Rising Defensive End

The Longhorns have extended a scholarship offer to McKinney strong-side end Jonathan Jones.

Chris Dukes