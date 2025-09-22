Longhorns Country

Several Texas Longhorns Stood Out In NFL Week 3

Texas Longhorns weren't as productive in Week three of the NFL season, but there were still some solid performances from Texas alumni.

Henry Hipschman

Sep 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden (0) catches the ball during warm ups before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images / Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
Week three of the NFL season is still underway, but a majority of contests have already been played out in Sunday's slate of Games. With another week of games nearly complete, comes another week of former Longhorns playing in the pros.

Week 3 Saw Less Production From Former Longhorns

Seahwaks defensive lineman Byron Murphy I
Sep 21, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (91) sacks New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Bijan Robinson, RB - Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons may have had its worst loss of the season thus far, but it wasn't too bad a day for running back Bijan Robinson. Robinson was being utilized in every part of the offense, rushing 13 times for 72 yards and catching the ball five times for 39 yards. The third-year back is currently fourth in the NFL in rushing yards with 239.

Andrew Mukuba, SAF - Philadelphia Eagles

Andrew Mukuba may not have had a game-winning interception, like last week, but he did make an impact for the Philadelphia Eagles. The rookie safety yielded three assisted tackles, helping his team to a comeback victory over the Los Angeles Rams. If the Eagles maintain its current trajectory, Mukuba could see a deep playoff run in his rookie season.

Matthew Golden, WR - Green Bay Packers

Wide Receiver Matthew Golden had a respectable performance in the Packers' 13-10 loss to the Browns. Also a rookie, Golden pulled in four catches for 52 yards, leading Packers receivers. It still feels like Golden and Love are just a hop, skip and a jump away from establishing a productive chemistry and will connect for much more standout stat lines.

Byron Murphy II, DT - Seattle Seahawks

Byron Murphy II took on the Saints with the Seahawks on Sunday and was a torment for the New Orleans offense. Murphy recorded two tackles, including a sack, against the Saints. Murphy now has two and a half sacks on the season.

Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE - Carolina Panthers

Ja'Tavion Sanders caught two passes for 11 yards in the Panthers' 30-0 rout of the Atlanta Falcons. Sanders, though, left the game early with an apparent ankle injury and was labeled as questionable to return early in the fourth quarter, according to CBSSports.com.

Jordan Whittington, WR - L.A. Rams

Jordan Whittington is another Texas alumnus with only two catches on Sunday, complemented by seven receiving yards. Despite what seems to be a disappointing stat line, Whittington is playing behind two of the NFL's elite receivers in Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, and seems to be taking on a more prominent role with the Rams.

Gunnar Helm, TE - Tennessee Titans

Tight end Gunnar Helm also had an alright performance Sunday, catching three passes for 27 yards against the Colts. With the Titans, Helm has made some head-turning plays, and it may be a matter of time until he and rookie quarterback Cam Ward establish some effective chemistry and start becoming a dreaded quarterback and tight end duo.

