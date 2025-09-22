Several Texas Longhorns Stood Out In NFL Week 3
Week three of the NFL season is still underway, but a majority of contests have already been played out in Sunday's slate of Games. With another week of games nearly complete, comes another week of former Longhorns playing in the pros.
Week 3 Saw Less Production From Former Longhorns
Bijan Robinson, RB - Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons may have had its worst loss of the season thus far, but it wasn't too bad a day for running back Bijan Robinson. Robinson was being utilized in every part of the offense, rushing 13 times for 72 yards and catching the ball five times for 39 yards. The third-year back is currently fourth in the NFL in rushing yards with 239.
Andrew Mukuba, SAF - Philadelphia Eagles
Andrew Mukuba may not have had a game-winning interception, like last week, but he did make an impact for the Philadelphia Eagles. The rookie safety yielded three assisted tackles, helping his team to a comeback victory over the Los Angeles Rams. If the Eagles maintain its current trajectory, Mukuba could see a deep playoff run in his rookie season.
Matthew Golden, WR - Green Bay Packers
Wide Receiver Matthew Golden had a respectable performance in the Packers' 13-10 loss to the Browns. Also a rookie, Golden pulled in four catches for 52 yards, leading Packers receivers. It still feels like Golden and Love are just a hop, skip and a jump away from establishing a productive chemistry and will connect for much more standout stat lines.
Byron Murphy II, DT - Seattle Seahawks
Byron Murphy II took on the Saints with the Seahawks on Sunday and was a torment for the New Orleans offense. Murphy recorded two tackles, including a sack, against the Saints. Murphy now has two and a half sacks on the season.
Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE - Carolina Panthers
Ja'Tavion Sanders caught two passes for 11 yards in the Panthers' 30-0 rout of the Atlanta Falcons. Sanders, though, left the game early with an apparent ankle injury and was labeled as questionable to return early in the fourth quarter, according to CBSSports.com.
Jordan Whittington, WR - L.A. Rams
Jordan Whittington is another Texas alumnus with only two catches on Sunday, complemented by seven receiving yards. Despite what seems to be a disappointing stat line, Whittington is playing behind two of the NFL's elite receivers in Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, and seems to be taking on a more prominent role with the Rams.
Gunnar Helm, TE - Tennessee Titans
Tight end Gunnar Helm also had an alright performance Sunday, catching three passes for 27 yards against the Colts. With the Titans, Helm has made some head-turning plays, and it may be a matter of time until he and rookie quarterback Cam Ward establish some effective chemistry and start becoming a dreaded quarterback and tight end duo.