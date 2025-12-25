The History of the Texas Longhorns vs. Michigan Wolverines

After a 9-3 finish to their 2025 campaign that saw them just barely on the outside looking in CFP-wise, the Texas Longhorns had to settle for a Citrus Bowl matchup with the Michigan Wolverines, their third meeting all-time with the school out of Ann Arbor.

The Wolverines also finished 9-3 in the season and ranked No. 18 in the AP Poll, and after a recent scandal with their now former head coach Sherrone Moore, the team will be working with interim head caoch Biff Poggi for the bowl game.

The two may have only played two games in the past, but each had plenty riding on them and has featured great competition, especially the first contest back in 2004.

Texas vs. Michigan History

Here is a trip down memory lane of the other two games that the two schools have faced each other in.

Michigan defensive back Jyaire Hill (20) tackles Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden (2) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, September 7, 2024. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

The year before the Longhorns' most recent national championship, they met the Big 10 institution in Pasadena at the Rose Bowl, back when Chad Henne and Vince Young were handling quarterbacking duties for their respective team,s and Lloyd Carr and Mack Brown were the head coaches.

The Longhorns struck first with a 20-yard rush by Young in the first quarter, before Michigan answered in the second quarter with two touchdown connections between Henne and wide receiver Braylon Edwards, and the score at halftime was all knotted up at 21.

Texas wasted no time scoring in the second half, with Young scampering 60 yards upfield for his second rushing score of the day to take the lead.

Despite the long run, Michigan would score 17 points in the quarter on Edwards' third touchdown on the day, a 50-yard connection from Henne to Steve Breaston, and a 44-yard field goal by kicker Garrett Rivas.

Down 10 to start the fourth quarter, Vince Young would truly show his heroics, scoring his third and fourth rushing scores on the night to give Texas a 35-34 lead, but Rivas would sink another field goal to make it 37-35 Michigan with just over three minutes left.

Young would drive the Burnt Orange down the field, and kicker Dusty Mangum would boot the game-winning 37-yard field goal as the time expired, giving Texas the 38-37 win in a game for the ages.

Vince Young finished with a team-high 192 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

A highly ranked Texas team took a trip up to "The Big House" to take on the defending national champion Wolverines in Ann Arbor, and it wasn't nearly as competitive as the meeting before was.

The Longhorns were up 24-3 thanks to a touchdown run by Jerrick Gibson and two touchdown passes from quarterback Quinn Ewers to tight end Gunnar Helm and wide receiver Matthew Golden.

The second half still saw little out of the Wolverines, with quarterback Davis Warren dialing up Semaj Morgan for a 31-yard score with 1:54 left in the game, but the damage had long been done as the Horns took their second win over Michigan, 31-12.

Quinn Ewers completed 24 of 36 passes for 246 yards and three touchdowns, and the tight end Helm was the team's leading receiver, catching seven balls for 98 yards and his touchdown.

The finale in the trilogy premieres on New Year's Eve from Orlando at 2:00 PM.