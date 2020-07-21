SI All American: Texas Longhorns OL Commit Just Misses Top 10

LonghornsCountry
Texas Longhorns verbal pledge Hayden Conner just missed SI All American's top 10 list of 2021 interior offensive linemen.

As ranked by SI All American's Edwin Weathersby III, SI All American released a top 10 list of at the position on Monday. A list that included Texas target Bryce Foster. On Tuesday it announced the players that finished just outside the top 10, giving the Katy Taylor standout and Texas pledge a spot on that list. 

Here's what SI All American had to say about the 6-foot-6, 315-pounder. 

Conner is a big body with a thick lower half who also plays some left tackle right now. He’s asked to execute some long pulls and wrap into alleys to lead backs in the run game, as well as win his base-block matchups. The future Longhorn plays to his size at the point and can certainly lean on targets upon contact. Imposing and stout, Conner flashes heavy mitts in his punch and can locate targets well on level 2. His wide frame and strength allow him to factor in protection, as we feel he may be suited to play in the interior offensive front.

Conner is one of the original commitments in the 2021 class, announcing his decision all the back on July 29 of last year. While he is ranked as an interior offensive lineman, he has the frame and potential to play either guard or tackle and will likely be cross-trained to play both as Texas offensive line coach Herb Hand is known to practice his players at multiple positions. 

What the UIL Pushing Back High School Football Means for the Texas Longhorns

The body that governs high school football in the state of Texas will push the start of football back to the end of September for the state's largest classification of schools. What does that mean for the Texas Longhorns?

Chris Dukes

Texas Football Planning to Hold up to 50% Capacity

Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte sent an email to all Longhorn season ticket holders stating that Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium may be filled up to 50% capacity for the upcoming season.

Tomer Barazani

Texas Longhorns Still Holding Out Hope For No. 1 Interior OL Bryce Foster

When the blue-chip twin tandem of James and Tommy Brockermeyer shrugged off family ties to Texas and pledged to Alabama last week, it renewed a sense of urgency for Coach Tom Herman and his staff.

TD Jones

Caden Sterns named to Paycom Jim Thorpe Award watch list

Junior DB Caden Sterns is a candidate for the award that honors college football’s top defensive back.

Longhorn Country Staff

Texas Longhorns Joseph Ossai Named to Butkus Award Watch List

Junior JACK Joseph Ossai led the Longhorns in tackles, tackles for loss and sacks last season.

Chris Dukes

How Will California High School Athletic Delay Affect the Longhorns?

The state of California voted on Monday to suspend all high school athletics until December. Will that have an effect on the Longhorns?

Chris Dukes

What are the Odds on the Return of the NCAA Football Video Game?

While some gamers have been plugging in roster mods for the last seven years, it turns out we're all still pining for a new installment. How likely is that to happen in the foreseeable future?

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Offer Four-Star Running Back

The Longhorns have thrown their hat in the ring in the battle for Las Vegas back Javontae Barnes.

Tomer Barazani

Tom Herman on Chris Ash: 'He's as Good a Defensive Coach as I've Ever Been Around'

The Texas Longhorns head coach praised his longtime friend and colleague during an introduction for the Texas High School Coaches Association virtual conference on Sunday.

Chris Dukes

Watch: Texas QB Commit Carves Up Defenses in Elite 7-on-7 Competition

Texas commit and SI All American candidate Jalen Milroe had himself a day at the Dallas Pylon 7-on-7 Tournament

Chris Dukes