SI All American: Texas Longhorns OL Commit Just Misses Top 10

Texas Longhorns verbal pledge Hayden Conner just missed SI All American's top 10 list of 2021 interior offensive linemen.

As ranked by SI All American's Edwin Weathersby III, SI All American released a top 10 list of at the position on Monday. A list that included Texas target Bryce Foster. On Tuesday it announced the players that finished just outside the top 10, giving the Katy Taylor standout and Texas pledge a spot on that list.

Here's what SI All American had to say about the 6-foot-6, 315-pounder.

Conner is a big body with a thick lower half who also plays some left tackle right now. He’s asked to execute some long pulls and wrap into alleys to lead backs in the run game, as well as win his base-block matchups. The future Longhorn plays to his size at the point and can certainly lean on targets upon contact. Imposing and stout, Conner flashes heavy mitts in his punch and can locate targets well on level 2. His wide frame and strength allow him to factor in protection, as we feel he may be suited to play in the interior offensive front.

Conner is one of the original commitments in the 2021 class, announcing his decision all the back on July 29 of last year. While he is ranked as an interior offensive lineman, he has the frame and potential to play either guard or tackle and will likely be cross-trained to play both as Texas offensive line coach Herb Hand is known to practice his players at multiple positions.

