Interior OL Prospects on the Verge of Crashing SI All-American's Top 10 Rankings

As SI All-American details a deep dive into the college football recruiting class of 2021, by position, the offensive line is taking center stage this week.

On Monday, SIAA released its top 10 interior offensive linemen ahead of the 2020 season, the second of 14 positions to be ranked over the next several weeks. The tail-end of the discussion featured candidates at guard and center with the resume to contend for spots in that top 10.

These are the prospects right on the edge of that discussion.

Terrence Ferguson, Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County

6-foot-4, 290 pounds

Committed to Alabama

Ferguson is joining an elite offensive line class that is being constructed for Alabama. He works as a left tackle right now, yet he has the versatility to move across the front. The Peach State native has the strength to play big and stout at the point before churning with a grudge to finish. Ferguson is a plus athlete for his position, showing quick feet and sound movement skills when asked to pull and climb. With his ability to work with solid hand placement and redirect, we also feel strong about his potential as an interior pass-protector. Ferguson has swing offensive lineman traits that should suit him well in Tuscaloosa.

Laurence Seymore, Miami (Fla.) Miami Central

6-foot-2, 299 pounds

Committed to Miami

While he lacks ideal length, Seymour’s elite athleticism is more than compensating. He has terrific movement skills and easy pull and trap ability. The Miami commit can win with quickness on reaches and climbs to level 2 with coordination, balance and impressive ability to adjust to moving targets. Seymour’s athleticism also translates in pass-protection, where he wins with comfort to shadow and mirror in space before using a quick grab. Currently a left tackle, Seymore has traits of a fine zone-blocking guard who may be also capable of playing center in Coral Gables.

Hayden Conner, Katy (Texas) Taylor

6-foot-6, 315 pounds

Committed to Texas

Conner is a big body with a thick lower half who also plays some left tackle right now. He’s asked to execute some long pulls and wrap into alleys to lead backs in the run game, as well as win his base-block matchups. The future Longhorn plays to his size at the point and can certainly lean on targets upon contact. Imposing and stout, Conner flashes heavy mitts in his punch and can locate targets well on level 2. His wide frame and strength allow him to factor in protection, as we feel he may be suited to play in the interior offensive front.

Raheem Anderson II, Detroit (Mich.) Cass Technical

6-foot-2, 306 pounds

Committed to Michigan

With his solid snap quickness and toughness, Anderson begins to check some boxes of ideal traits for a center. He can execute a no-look gun snap consistently and without panic when having a man on his head. Anderson works well in zone-blocking concepts, showing an ability to win with proper angles, agility and leverage. His ability to factor and win on reach blocks will also serve him well when asked to help on inside zone. Anderson isn’t asked to protect often due to the run-first offensive structure at Cass Tech, yet his able movement skills project him to develop well in that area at Michigan.

Josh Simmons, La Mesa (Calif.) Helix

6-foot-6, 280 pounds

Schools of Interest: USC, Kentucky, Oregon, Georgia, Arkansas, Miami and Oklahoma, among others.

Simmons has fair strength and power, but it’s his athleticism that warrants him being mentioned on this list. He has a preference to play on the defensive line at the next level, but we won’t rule out the possibility of him playing guard. He has good length, along with raw movement skills that make him an ideal blank canvas for a college offensive line coach. Simmons’ quickness, easy adjust ability when climbing up to linebackers and good balance are additional tools he has to round out his potential on the offensive front.

