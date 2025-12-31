Staff Predictions for the Texas Longhorns vs. Michigan Wolverines

The Texas Longhorns inch closer to the final game of the 2025 season with the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against the Michigan Wolverines.

While both teams are dealing with severe roster changes due to opt-outs and several moves in the coaching staffs, both programs still feature an extreme amount of talent that will be looking to make a mark and take something positive heading into the offseason.

With that, the Texas Longhorns on SI staff make their final predictions of the season.

Predicting the Citrus Bowl

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning warms up before a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Aaron Raley - Staff Writer

The Michigan Wolverines have been in absolute shambles as of late, especially after the Sherrone Moore scandal, and it has caused many to opt out of the bowl game and also announce their plans to enter the transfer portal, leaving the Wolverines to seemingly scrap together a team for this game. Texas has also had some departures, but they seem to be the more well-rounded team, and I believe that will give them a 10-win season in 2025.

Prediction: Texas 31, Michigan 14

Carson Wersal - Staff Writer

It's safe to say that the Longhorns have all the motivation in the world to have a good showing against the Wolverines. After finishing the regular season with one of the best wins in college football over No. 7 Texas A&M. Even with the win, Texas was left out of the College Football Playoff despite having one of the better resumes in the entire sport. I think the game is relatively close going into halftime, but I see the Longhorns running away with this one by a wide margin.

Prediction: Texas 38, Michigan 17

JD Andress - Staff Writer

While bowl season may have lost some of its shine, the Citrus Bowl will still be a battle between blue bloods, so at least there is something there. While there have been many opt-outs for the Longhorns, it may be a blessing in disguise, as it allows them to learn where they need to attack the portal the hardest. I still believe they are in a better spot than the Wolverines, so give me the Longhorns.

Prediction: Texas 27, Michigan 17

Henry Hipschman - Staff Writer

Texas and Michigan both head into their Citrus Bowl matchup with deflated rosters due to the transfer portal and the NFL draft. Texas, though, who have regularly been building top 10 recruiting classes under Steve Sarkisian, has plenty of young talent that will be given its first extended look against the Wolverines.

On top of that talent, Texas still retains quarterback Arch Manning, its top two wide receivers in Wingo and Mosley and tight end Jack Endries. The Longhorns will take the win against Michigan, capping the year on a high note.

Prediction: Texas 28, Michigan 10

Tyler Firtel - Staff Writer

Both the Texas Longhorns and Michigan Wolverines are undermanned heading into the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, but still maintain plenty of playmakers on both sides of the ball. It will be an opportunity for the programs to get a better understanding of what they have in their youth and depth ahead of the offseason and portal period.

Texas has something to prove after being left out of the College Football Playoff and has the tools to get it done versus a Wolverines team that is in the midst of a head coaching change. Arch Manning's Longhorns offense produced enough to rally Texas to the win.

Prediction: Texas 30, Michigan 21

Ylver Deleon-Rios - Staff Writer

While both Texas and Michigan are suffering from numerous changes, both blue-blood programs will look to make a statement to end the season. Fortunately for the Longhorns, the majority of the offense is still intact outside of the running back room, which should give a major advantage to the Longhorns.

Also, be on the lookout for several young players who did not get much playing time this season, putting a major spotlight on freshman Michael Terry III, whose move to running back could be a difference maker depending on how much he is used. With that being said, give me the Longhorns to take the victory in Orlando.

Prediction: Texas 27, Michigan 10