Why Texas Fans Should be Excited About New QB Commit

The Texas Longhorns and head coach Steve Sarkisian have a crystal-clear view of what the Longhorns roster looks like headed into the 2026 season, and with the additions, the Longhorns appear as one of the top teams headed into next year.

The headline-grabbing addition was obviously star wide receiver Cam Coleman, who joins a Longhorns offense led by quarterback Arch Manning and creates one of the top wide receiver duos with the returning Ryan Wingo. Along with the additions in the running back room with transfers Raleek Brown and Hollywood Smothers.

The Longhorns, as expected, went to work in the transfer portal, bringing in several talented players who will be looked upon to make immediate impacts. While the Longhorns will have their sights set on an imminent 2026 season, Texas scored a win on the recruiting trail, which should have some Longhorns fans excited.

Ty Knutson Commits as a Potential Quarterback for the Future

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on in the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

On Saturday, the Longhorns earned a commitment for the future, gaining the pledge from quarterback Ty Knutson. The quarterback becomes the sixth commitment in the Longhorns' 2027 recruiting class.

Knutson's commitment comes shortly after he received an offer from the Longhorns, who extended an offer to the quarterback during Texas’ annual Junior Day. Knutson commented on receiving an offer from the Longhorns just a few weeks ago.

“It’s truly a dream come true,” Knutson said.

Knutson is ranked as a three-star prospect by 247Sports, which also lists the quarterback as the No. 54 player at his position in the country, the No. 97 player from the state of Texas, and the No. 728 player in the entire 2027 recruiting cycle by 247Sports' composite rankings.

The product of Smithson Valley High School in Spring Branch, TX, led Smithson Valley to a 15-1 record and a 5A Division I state championship in his junior season. In the state title game, he completed 12 of 21 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown while adding 19 rushing yards and a two-point conversion in a 28-6 win over Frisco Lone Star.

While signing day for the class of 2027 is still far away, if Knutson were to stick to his commitment and sign with the Longhorns once the time comes, he would join a quarterback room that will head into life after the Arch Manning era.

The two options in 2027 would be KJ Lacey entering year three and incoming five-star freshman Dia Bell in his second year, battling for the starting role in 2027 to be Manning's successor. Knutson would get the chance to learn and develop behind two talented quarterbacks, giving him time to learn the Longhorns' offensive system so he can be fully ready to compete.

And with Sarkisian's track record with the quarterbacks he recruits, Knutson must have the potential ability and talent that Sarkisian is looking for in his signal caller.