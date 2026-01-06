Star Transfer Portal Offensive Tackle Looking at Texas and Other Prominent Programs

The NC State Wolfpack lost three offensive linemen to the transfer portal, including left tackle Jacarrius Peak.

At 6-foot-4, 298 pounds, the junior’s portal entrance has created a frenzy among some of the nation’s top programs.

The Texas Longhorns are among the schools in the running, but they will have to battle hard to contend with the other programs in pursuit of one of the country’s top offensive linemen looking to transfer.

Who is Texas up against?

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts to a call during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Sources have told CBS Sports that Peak will pay the Texas A&M Aggies a visit, creating a stiff battle between two of the most prominent programs in the state of Texas.

The fact that he is visiting Aggieland isn’t a great sign for the Longhorns, but their intrastate rival isn't the only team they have to worry about. The Alabama Crimson Tide and Oregon Ducks seem to be in the equation as well, two programs that have demonstrated great success recently.

Texas is the only one of these four schools to have not made it into the College Football Playoff this season, which could put them at a disadvantage in terms of recruiting. The Ducks have made it to the semifinal round, giving them a powerful tool to use in their transfer portal battles.

That being said, Peak still seems to be up for grabs for any of these schools.

What does he bring to the table?

Nov 30, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack offensive tackle Jacarrius Peak (65) reacts in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Valdosta, Georgia, native started for the Wolfpack for three seasons, making him a seasoned prospect for schools looking to fill vacancies on their offensive lines.

Peak allowed zero pressures in the last four games of NC State’s regular season, earning selection as an All-ACC honorable mention. His stature and experience make him a standout, with 247Sports ranking him as the No. 4 offensive lineman in the transfer portal.

Some thought that he would try his hand at the NFL Draft instead of the transfer portal, but it seems as though he wants to spend another year honing his craft with a program containing more resources.

After struggling at times to protect quarterback Arch Manning, the Longhorns’ offensive line would likely be able to benefit from having a player like Peak thrown into the mix. They could provide him with a home in the SEC with one of the highest ranked quarterbacks headed into next season.

Even if he spent just one year with the program, he could contribute greatly to their attempt at a 2026 postseason run and raise his draft stock before 2027.