Steve Sarkisian Calls Out Texas Longhorns' 'Very Unique' 2025 Schedule
The Texas Longhorns have known their 2025 schedule for months now, but even after all this time, it's still a very odd one.
By far the most notable quirk of the Longhorns' schedule is that they do six weeks in the middle of the season - between the game against Sam Houston on Sept. 20 and the game against Vanderbilt on Nov. 4 - without a single game at home. This is because they are the "home" team for the Red River Rivalry against Oklahoma on Oct. 11, but even then, having three road games the rest of the month is a rough draw.
Unsurprisingly, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian exactly knows what he's up against.
Steve Sarkisian Calls Out Six-Week Gap Between Home Games
When asked about the Longhorns' odd gap between home games this season, Sarkisian assured reporters that he's been aware of it for months now.
"I noticed that when it came out," Sarkisian said. "It just is what it is. It's uniquely challenging. We have some very tough road games. Obviously the first game, you go to the Shoe, that's going to be against a great opponent [Ohio State], defending national champs, tough game. You open in Gainesville at the Swamp, one of the more difficult places to play in the country in our SEC opener.
"You play at Kentucky at night, which, ask any other head coach in our conference what that's like — that's difficult. We're going to go to Mississippi State and we're going to hear the cowbells ringing in our ears all night long. And then we're at, who hasn't lost a home game, Georgia, I don't know, maybe since the last century (2019). So we have a very difficult road schedule."
While the Longhorns' schedule is very difficult on paper, it should feel a lot less daunting once they actually get into the season.
"Like I said, I think the key for us is one week at a time," Sarkisian said. "And I hate using coaching adages with you guys. I hate that. I hate when I listen to press conferences and guys use it. But for us this year, that's kind of the secret sauce.
"It's like what's right in front of us, let's be present in the moment and prepare for that opponent and not get caught up looking down the road when's our next home game? We can't worry about it. As you all know, you go on the road, you gotta pack your defense and pack your run game and whatever happens after that hopefully you've got a shot."