Longhorns Country

Steve Sarkisian Calls Out Texas Longhorns' 'Very Unique' 2025 Schedule

The Texas Longhorns' 2025 schedule is quite odd to say the least.

Jon Alfano

July 15, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is interviewed by one of the TV media teams during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.
July 15, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is interviewed by one of the TV media teams during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. / Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas Longhorns have known their 2025 schedule for months now, but even after all this time, it's still a very odd one.

By far the most notable quirk of the Longhorns' schedule is that they do six weeks in the middle of the season - between the game against Sam Houston on Sept. 20 and the game against Vanderbilt on Nov. 4 - without a single game at home. This is because they are the "home" team for the Red River Rivalry against Oklahoma on Oct. 11, but even then, having three road games the rest of the month is a rough draw.

Unsurprisingly, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian exactly knows what he's up against.

Steve Sarkisian Calls Out Six-Week Gap Between Home Games

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian directs his player against Arizona State during the second quarter of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When asked about the Longhorns' odd gap between home games this season, Sarkisian assured reporters that he's been aware of it for months now.

"I noticed that when it came out," Sarkisian said. "It just is what it is. It's uniquely challenging. We have some very tough road games. Obviously the first game, you go to the Shoe, that's going to be against a great opponent [Ohio State], defending national champs, tough game. You open in Gainesville at the Swamp, one of the more difficult places to play in the country in our SEC opener.

"You play at Kentucky at night, which, ask any other head coach in our conference what that's like — that's difficult. We're going to go to Mississippi State and we're going to hear the cowbells ringing in our ears all night long. And then we're at, who hasn't lost a home game, Georgia, I don't know, maybe since the last century (2019). So we have a very difficult road schedule."

While the Longhorns' schedule is very difficult on paper, it should feel a lot less daunting once they actually get into the season.

"Like I said, I think the key for us is one week at a time," Sarkisian said. "And I hate using coaching adages with you guys. I hate that. I hate when I listen to press conferences and guys use it. But for us this year, that's kind of the secret sauce.

"It's like what's right in front of us, let's be present in the moment and prepare for that opponent and not get caught up looking down the road when's our next home game? We can't worry about it. As you all know, you go on the road, you gotta pack your defense and pack your run game and whatever happens after that hopefully you've got a shot."

feed

Published
Jon Alfano
JON ALFANO

Jon is a lead writer for Baltimore Ravens On SI and contributes to other sites around the network as well. The Tampa native previously worked with sites such as ClutchPoints and GiveMeSport and earned his journalism degree at the University of Central Florida.

Home/Football