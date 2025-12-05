Recent SEC Scholarship Rule Could Massively Impact Texas Longhorns in Transfer Portal

In the age of NIL, roster construction becomes more important than ever. With a new cap in place, navigating a balance of recruiting and transfer portal additions can make or break a roster for a cycle, and with scholarship limitations, some schools have to be more selective of the talent they bring to campus.

For the Texas Longhorns and other schools in the SEC, they were capped at 85 scholarships for their football team. After a vote within the conference, though, they increased that limit from 85 to 105, giving teams more opportunities to sign players and not have to be as selective with the scholarships they are willing to hand out.

Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian was very vocal about this point at Early Signing Day, but the increase in roster spots should open the door for the Longhorns to be extremely aggressive in the transfer portal in January.

More Slots, More Risk

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Jelani McDonald (4) reaches for an errant throw during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

For as much pride as the SEC takes in their football programs, building one of the most dominant and feared resumes in the country, their teams have been handicapped with 20 fewer scholarships than their opponents. Now the conference, and more importantly, the Longhorns, will have an even playing field and will be able to match those of the other Power Four teams.

The increase gives the Longhorns more opportunity to add plays from the transfer portal, and with 20 spots becoming free, they can become major players to add not just immediate impact players, but important depth players as well. While replacing departing talent will be the focus, adding depth for competition purposes, and in case of injury, becomes available to the Longhorns with more roster spots.

"One of the challenges that we're faced with right now in the Southeastern Conference, we're still operating on 85 scholarships," Sarkisian said before the ruling change on Early Signing Day. "Other conferences are operating at 105 scholarships, so that's 20 more scholarship players."

With an ever-rotating roster construction and the Longhorns' need to improve the offensive line and running back room, the flexibility to add more players would become enticing. Rather than having to take a risk that the players in those rooms work out, the Longhorns can be aggressive in the transfer portal to add players who will create competition during camp, allowing them to see which players give them the best opportunity to win.

With less than a month away from the portal opening and scouting already being started, the Longhorns now get the same playing field as their opponents. With a big-name brand, NIL money behind them, and lofty goals, the SEC's rule change just made the Longhorns one of the most lethal teams in the portal.

The transfer portal will open on Jan. 2 for two weeks and will close on Jan. 16

Recommended Articles