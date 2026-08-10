One Position Group Has Given Steve Sarkisian an Unexpected Luxury

The Texas Longhorns roster is loaded with talent that's not a secret by any means, and that's one of the biggest reasons why the Longhorns head into the 2026 season widely considered one of the top teams in the country and a prime contender for the national championship.

Those lofty expectations, whether fair or not, rest on the shoulders of some of the Longhorns' top returning players on the roster, such as quarterback Arch Manning and edge rusher Colin Simmons, or the many high-profile offseason additions that helped build the 2026 roster.

And one of the Longhorns' position rooms has plenty of high-end talent from top to bottom, which will give Steve Sarkisian a major luxury throughout the 2026 season.

Texas Has One of the Deepest Wide Receiver Rooms in the Nation

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) makes a catch against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half at Camping World Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns have talent across the board with plenty of depth at many position groups, which is one of the big reasons for the championship expectations; however, the position with the most talented depth is the wide receiver room, which will give Sarkisian a major advantage in 2026.

The Texas wide receiver room has elite frontline talent that makes for one of, if not the best, wide receiver trios in the country. The starting wide receivers for the Longhorns will be a difficult task for any opposing defense, having to defend Cam Coleman, Ryan Wingo, and Emmett Mosely V all on the field at the same time.

Coleman was the biggest addition the Longhorns could have made in the offseason, and he has already showcased why he was the biggest name in the transfer portal throughout his first months in Austin. Coleman will obviously take over duties as WR1 and as the go-to guy for Sarkisian's offense from Wingo.

While Wingo will be taking a backseat as the offense's second option, that doesn't mean the wide receiver won't have a major impact. Wingo ended the 2025 season with more than 50 receptions, over 800 yards, and was Second-Team All-SEC, and now that talent will have favorable matchups to go against.

An almost forgotten-about member of the wide receiver room is Mosley V, who is primed for a big season working from inside the slot for the Texas offense. Mosley V is a sure-handed wide receiver with a knack for catching the football in traffic that will help him in the middle of the field, and a second season in the scheme will allow for more production.

And, while the frontline of the Texas wide receiver room is loaded, the position group also has talented depth that Sarkisian could turn to if he opts to expand his rotation or any injury emerges to the top three wide receivers.

The Longhorns have second-year wide receiver Kaliq Lockett, who has been developing well over his second offseason in the program. Lockett showed small flashes of what he could do with his touchdown catch in the Citrus Bowl against Michigan, and another year in the system could see him work into the rotation.

Another second-year wide receiver who could find himself in a contributing role will be Daylan McCutcheon. McCutcheon saw the field plenty as a true freshman, playing in 10 games in 2025, recording seven receptions for 74 yards, and the wide receiver will likely slot as the backup to Mosley V.

A wild card in the wide receiver room will be true freshman Jermaine Bishop Jr. The five-star freshman has ample talent with game-changing abilities that could be difficult for Sarkisian to leave off the field.

Finding Bishop Jr. a spot in a crowded wide receiver room could be a challenge, but with Sarkisian's creativity, it wouldn't be surprising to see a few plays drawn up to get the talented freshman involved.

Texas rounds out the position group with a veteran receiver in Sterling Berkhalter, who might not see the field often, but having a fifth-year wide receiver on the roster is a steady security blanket if needed.

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