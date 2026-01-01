Steve Sarkisian Delivers Fiery Message to Texas A&M, Oklahoma After Citrus Bowl

The Texas Longhorns ended their 2025 season on a strong note, taking care of the Michigan Wolverines in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl with a 41-27 victory at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

While it was not a matchup in the College Football Playoff like many expected, for the Longhorns, the season ended with momentum, sparking a high sense of motivation that should propel the Longhorns into 2026.

The Longhorns were able to end a season that was filled with questions and concern with a 10-3 record, clinching their third consecutive double-digit win season under Steve Sarkisian, who was fired up after the Citrus Bowl and delivered soem head-turning comments toward Texas' two biggest rivals.

Steve Sarkisian Ends Season with Spirited Comments

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian before the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Speaking on the Learfield/Texas radio network in a postgame show, Sarkisian was amped after the Longhorns victory over the Wolverines, as he had some choice words directed toward Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Michigan.

“We appreciate our fans for the support they gave us all season long during some tough times," Sarkisian said. "But man, it sure felt good kicking Oklahoma’s ass in Dallas. It felt good kicking A&M’s ass in DKR. And it felt good tonight kicking Michigan’s ass tonight, so appreciate Longhorn nation, Hook' Em Horns baby."

While the Longhorns didn't make it back to the College Football Playoff for the third consecutive season in a row, Texas has those results against its bitter rivals to take away as positives from the 2025 season.

For Texas, the 23-6 victory over the Oklahoma Sooners came on the back of the Longhorns' disastrous loss against the Florida Gators. The Longhorns took care of business in the Red River Rivalry, as Texas has won three out of the last four matchups, and in back-to-back games, the Sooners have failed to get into the end zone against the Longhorns defense.

The regular season finale for the Longhorns was another one of their big wins after defeating the Texas A&M Aggies, who walked into Darrell K. Royal Stadium as the No. 3 team in the country, with a 27-17 final score. The Longhorns put an end to the Aggies undefeated season and made it two straight wins in the revived Lone Star Showdown.

Sarkisian also talked about the message he had for his squad and the mindset he wanted to instill into his players ahead of the matchup against the Wolverines.

"Like I told the team today, it's a privilege and an honor to put on this helmet and to wear this jersey for our players; it's a privilege and an honor for me to be the head football coach at the University of Texas, we don't take that lightly," Sarkisian said. "And if we're going to play a game, we're going to play it Longhorn football style and we were able to do that tonight and I appreciate all the fans that made it out to Orlando to support us."