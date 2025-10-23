Steve Sarkisian 'Disappointed' in NCAA Student Gambling Ruling
In the world of NIL and revenue sharing, it feels as though college athletics continues to wade deeper into uncharted territory.
Recently, that territory grew a little bit larger after the NCAA approved the allowance of collegiate athletes to bet on professional sports on Wednesday, going into effect on Nov. 1.
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian spoke on the new approval while meeting with the media Thursday, offering his perspective on the issue and the NCAA's decision.
Sarkisian Does Not Agree with NCAA's Betting Decision
"I totally disagree with the NCAA on this," Sarkisian said. "I was very vocal about it. You know, here we are in an era where we have revenue sharing, NIL, publicity rights, so the players now have money. So now let's give them the freedom to take that money and gamble it away? That makes no sense to me."
This new allowance of professional sports betting came after the Division I cabinet and Division II and III management councils approved the new rule change, according to ESPN. Though professional sports betting may be allowed, athletes are still prohibited from betting on collegiate athletics.
Despite the NCAA's approval, Sarkisian went on to detail why he believes the decision to legalize pro sports betting for collegiate athletes was a bad one.
"We're in a space of educating young people," Sarkisian said. "And part of education young people is what to do with their money. To say now you can gamble on pro sports, to me that does not make any sense, from a logical standpoint."
Sarkisian was adamant about his stance, saying it falls on the coaching staff to ensure that his athletes are properly educated on the effects of gambling, despite its allowance.
"This isn't something that I've been shy about," Sarkisian said. "I've been very supportive of the other side of it, it was a lot easier before for us when they couldn't gamble at all, because that was an easy way for us to educate them, and that was an easy way for us to penalize them...now we do have to put guard rails up ... I'm disappointed in this ruling."
With the new ruling going into effect next month, it remains to be seen what impact this will have on college sports and its athletes. In the meantime, coaches across the country, like Sarkisian, will likely be speaking to their players on the issue and the dangers of gambling irresponsibly.