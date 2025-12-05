Steve Sarkisian Doesn't Hold Back on Criticism of Conference Championships

The Texas Longhorns' season still hangs in the balance heading into conference championship weekend around the college football world. While a few teams that finished atop their respective conference are given a 13th game on the season, potentially adding to their resume for the College Football Playoff, others are left at home, only hoping to be included.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian delivered a fiery response about some teams getting that extra game while others are left at home. Questioning the validity of the conference championship, it's another example of Sarkisian refusing to hold back on his thoughts for how the committee handles decisions.

With multiple teams fighting for the last few spots in the playoff, including the Longhorns who believe they have a claim to one of those spots, Sarkisian questions if the conference championship weekend even matters anymore.

Wasted Weekend?

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns fans celebrate during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

In the age of NIL, college football has increasingly become a business with each passing season. As evident by the Lane Kiffin situation, leaving a one-loss SEC team, squarely in the playoffs and with a chance to compete for a National Championship, opting to go before the end of the season to take over the reins of another SEC school whose season is already over.

With a more business-like model comes more business-like decisions, which include the need to focus on that aspect, rather than what makes sense for everyone as a whole. For the Longhorns, they are one of over 100 teams not playing this weekend in the conference championships, and with no chance to add to their resume for the selection committee while other teams might have the opportunity to do so, that didn't sit right with Sarkisian.

"I think we do need to evaluate championship weekend if you want to know the truth," Sarkisian said while talking to the media on Early Signing Day. "I mean, you think about why are some teams getting an opportunity to play a 13th game and not another? I sure would like to play a 13th game. Let us get a little more, get another win on our resume, but we don't get that, you know?"

It was another moment of Sarkisian wondering about what exactly goes on when the committee makes their choices, and while he respects them and understands how tough a job they have, it doesn't mean he has to be happy with their decision. On the outside looking in, the Longhorns have a far shot to make the Playoff, but with another game under their belt, maybe as a "play-in", the Longhorns could be right in the mix.

The Longhorns will learn their fate when the committee releases its final rankings on Sunday, Dec. 7

Recommended Articles