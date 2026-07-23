Steve Sarkisian Doesn't Hold Back on Parker Livingstone After Move to Oklahoma

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian is making it clear how he feels toward Parker Livingstone after his decision to join the Oklahoma Sooners.

The former Texas wide receiver hit the portal this offseason and joined the Longhorns' heated rivals in a move that shocked many fans. Livingstone has been vocal about being a Texas diehard since he was a child, but joining Oklahoma was something that many felt erased any love he had for the Burnt Orange.

Sarkisian was asked about Livingstone during SEC Media Days in Tampa on Thursday, and didn't hold back.

Steve Sarkisian Calls Out Parker Livingstone

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Parker Livingstone (13) before warming up before a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I hope we kick his ass. It's the Red River Rivalry," Sarkisian said of Livingstone.

Of course, Sarkisian doesn't hold personal anything against Livingstone, who simply was doing what he felt was in his own best interest by transferring to Oklahoma. But Sarkisian is a fiery competitor, and joining one of the team's biggest rivals means you will be subject to some expected trash talk, even from the head coach.

Livingstone posted 29 catches for 516 yards and six touchdowns last season. He spent two years at Texas after arriving as a four-star recruit in the 2024 class.

Texas WRs Coach Chris Jackson Had Different Reaction Toward Parker Livingstone

When Texas Longhorns on SI asked wide receivers coach Chris Jackson in April what he felt about the departures of Livingstone and DeAndre Moore Jr., he wished both of them well but hinted at the fact that Texas didn't mind moving in a different direction at the position.

“It wasn't like we parted ways with ill will. I think they both found situations that benefit them. … At the end of the day, it was kind of mutual," Jackson told Texas Longhorns on SI.

It's pretty clear that Texas upgraded at wide receiver this offseason. Along with retaining Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley V, the Longhorns added transfers in Cam Coleman (Auburn) and Sterling Berkhalter (Wake Forest) while bringing in dynamic five-star freshman Jermaine Bishop Jr.

Livingstone had some nice moments at Texas during the 2025 season, but it seems that the move was best for both sides.

Now, all eyes will be on the Red River Rivalry this fall. Watching how the Texas player greet Livingstone during pregame warmups will be telling about how he's now viewed in the Longhorn locker room moving forward.

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