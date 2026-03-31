Steve Sarkisian Gives An Intriguing Update About the Texas Longhorns Offensive Line

The Texas Longhorns were among the most aggressive teams in the transfer portal this offseason, looking to revamp their roster to meet their high expectations for the upcoming 2026 season.

One room that saw plenty of change, especially in terms of incoming talent and significant depth pieces added, was the offensive line. After struggling to find consistency during the 2025 season, with improved pieces and competition during camp, head coach Steve Sarkisian is hoping to remedy those issues.

Sarkisian provided plenty of updates after practices, including Dylan Sikorski, who is splitting reps at center and guard, and also discussed underclassmen Jonte Newman, Jaydon Chatman, and Jordan Coleman's development.

Season-Long Depth

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Brandon Baker (73) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With the Longhorns, the offensive line has been a major focus during the off-season. Even after adding talent at the skill positions and bringing back quarterback Arch Manning, none of it matters if there is not enough protection to establish a running game or time for deep passes.

Sarkisian discussed a few players and their position usage during spring camp, including Sikorski, a transfer from Oregon State, who will slot in as a depth piece at interior offensive line. He started six games and played 444 snaps at left guard, providing familiarity at the position and proving effectiveness after allowing just one sack in 248 pass blocking attempts.

Newman, a transfer from in-state rivals the Texas A&M Aggies, has been getting reps in at left tackle during camp. With limited action before coming to the Forty Acres, seeing just six snaps in College Station, the former top prospect will get a chance to learn behind Trevor Goosby, one of the top offensive tackles in the country, and will play a critical role in his development.

As a veteran Longhorn, Chatman has a good feel for the offense already, having spent three seasons with the program, and is settling in this camp. Now he is getting valuable reps at left guard, setting the Longhorns up with some of the best depth options along the offensive line in the country.

Coleman, another underclassman who is making a significant impression this spring, looks the part with the Longhorns so far. The Cedar Hill native was a top-40 offensive guard in the country coming out of high school, and despite only seeing game action last season against Sam Houston, he has shown what he is capable of this spring.

"You see the physical ability," Sarkisian said about Coleman. "When he does it right, it's like whoa. He can pass set guys and move people in the run game, now it's just the consistency factor. We've been very encouraged by where he's at."

With the Longhorns being relentless in the portal this past off-season, it has given them the ability to have quality depth to prevent the unit from struggling as much if they suffer unfortunate injuries again as they did last season. With camp contiuing, and players becoming familiar with the offense, the offensive line unit cold be one of the program's strengths next season.

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