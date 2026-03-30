2 Big Things Arch Manning Needs to Improve on Next Season

The Texas Longhorns did not have the success they wanted in 2025, finding themselves on the outside looking in for the College Football Playoff. Now with a loaded roster, they look to correct that for 2026.

Their success hinges on the quarterback play of Arch Manning, who has perhaps the highest expectations in the country for 2026. After a solid campaign during his first season as the starter, he will look to take that next step forward for the upcoming season.

To do that, though, Manning will need to grow in two areas: Releasing the ball quicker and becoming more accurate on target. Should he do both those things, the Longhorns signal-caller can live up to the hype that people have placed upon him.

Finding the Line

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) and defensive back Michael Taaffe (16) react after a touchdown during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Finding what's necessary for Manning to improve on in year two is rather tough. He was above-average to great in nearly every category. Hampered by an offense that struggled to find a rhythm as they battled injuries, and offensive line play that was uninspring, left Manning to fend for himself a few times throughout the season.

Despite that, Manning turned in an electric season, and had it not been for unfair preseason expectations placed on him that he didn't ask for, his performance would have warranted more national conversation in a positive light. One area is his completion percentage, where he finished with a 61.4 percent rate this season, ranking 87th in the country.

Even taking the PFF adjusted completion percentage - which is the percent of aimed passes thrown on target - he sits at a 73.6, which is undeniably better, but still ranks 46th in the country. That's not a terrible number, but to get to the expectations Manning has for the upcoming season, accurate passes should be a priority.

That problem coincides with another slight issue Manning has, which can be corrected. He averaged 2.90 seconds to throw during the season, but that number shot up to 3.54 seconds on passes of 20 yards or more. The majority of Manning's touchdowns came from that range, throwing for 11 of them on the year, but only completing 40 percent of his passes in that range.

Finding a way to use that time he is being given to throw deep, paired with a revamped offensive line and receiving room, should aid Manning in correcting those issues. Clearly having the number to back up his ability to lead explosive plays, throwing a touchdown on 18 percent of his deep-passing attempts, and an electric 45 percent of deep-completion resulting in touchdowns, show that the numbers can improve there.

With head coach Steve Sarkisian's offense, it's been noted that plays are often longer developing, rewarding those who are patient and allowing for the full scope of the play. If Manning uses that time and improves the accuracy, primarily on deep throws, he can not only meet the expectations set upon him but shatter them as well.

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