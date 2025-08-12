Steve Sarkisian Goes In-Depth on Texas Longhorns STAR Position Battle
The Texas Longhorns had one of the best passing defenses in all of college football a season ago, allowing 173.8 passing yards per game, which ranked as the seventh-lowest passing yards per game allowed in the country. They were tied for first in college football in interceptions, finishing the season with 22.
Now, as Texas heads into 2025 with championship expectations, the secondary will have to play a big role if the Longhorns wish to be the last team standing. One noteworthy position in the secondary currently in contention is the STAR position. Needing to play both the run and pass and lining up in the slot, STAR is one of the key positions in the Longhorns' defense. After Monday's practice, Steve Sarkisian described what he looks for in a player to play the STAR position for his defense.
"I don't look for what year you are... can I trust you?" Sarkisian said. "At the end of the day, I'm looking for a player who can play steady football consistently and not one that makes highlight plays and the next play is a bust in coverage. How consistent can you play, and can you play a brand of football that's fast and physical that we require?"
Who are the Potential Possibilities at STAR
Sarkisian mentioned to young players in redshirt freshman Wardell Mack and true freshman Graceson Littleton as two players who are currently getting snaps at the STAR position, with "both playing good football".
Mack saw action in just four games as a true freshman, recording two tackles, an interception, and a pass deflection. Now, the second-year player is trending in the right direction as he looks for a role in the secondary. As for Littleton, he has been the surprising story of the Longhorns' offseason as the true freshman has been turning heads throughout camp and competing for snaps early on.
The Longhorns' safeties are also viable options to play the STAR, as Sarkisian mentioned that "a lot of our safeties can go play that spot". Referring to junior Jelani McDonald, junior Derek Williams Jr., and fifth-year All-American Michael Taaffe. McDonald enjoyed a bigger role a season ago, seeing action in 14 games and getting four starts, recording 33 tackles, a tackle-for-loss, and an interception. His blend of speed and tackling ability at his 6'2 frame could see him getting playing time lining up inside the numbers.
Williams returns from a season-ending knee injury a year ago after a start to the season recording 11 tackles, an interception and two pass deflections through four games. Now recovered, the 6'2 defensive back will look to add another wrinkle to the Longhorns' secondary, which they had lost early in the season a year ago.
As for the returning All-American, Taaffe has been seeing some action at, STAR throughout fall camp, which is not a new position for the fifth-year senior. As in an interview with 3rd and Longhorn, Taaffe discussed that, headed into his freshman season as a walk-on, he saw time at Nickel and both safety positions.
The last name Sarkisian mentioned was senior cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau, who, as a true freshman, earned some playing time early at the STAR position. Now heading into he's senior season, Guilbeau projects to be the other boundary cornerback opposite of Malik Muhammad; however, with his experience at the position, he can also be brought back inside if needed.
Sarkisian noted that there isn't one set player at the position, highlighting that the player at STAR will be matchup dependent.
"We are training all of them because different situations are going to require different things, who's the opponent, what does their slot look like," Sarkisian said. "There is a lot of variety that we are toying with."