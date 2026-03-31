Steve Sarkisian Is Already Growing Fond of This Texas Longhorns Transfer

If you were to ask college football fans who they believe "won" the offseason after the 2025 season, most would either point to the LSU Tigers or the Texas Longhorns, and both would be strong answers to give.

The Longhorns most notably added running backs Raleek Brown and Hollywood Smothers, as well as Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman, to further boost their offensive production in Arch Manning's second full year as quarterback.

All three have been as advertised for the Burnt Orange, but there's one other recent addition that head coach Steve Sarkisian has taken note of during the early stages of spring training camp.

"He's Been Really Competitive"

Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Sterling Berkhalter (4) catches a pass in the first half against North Carolina State Wolfpack at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. | Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images

Also amongst the new Horns in the 2026 season is senior wide receiver Sterling Berkhalter, who comes to the 40 Acres after a year with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, where he recorded 30 catches for 416 yards and two touchdowns in the 2025 campaign.

"He brings a lot of experience," Sarkisian said to the media Tuesday morning about Berkhalter. "He played in a very similar system at Wake Forest and had a very productive year last year for them. He is very understanding schematically of what we do, and he brings maturity and is a no-nonsense guy and very coachable."

Speaking on more recent times, Sarkisian highlighted the one thing that has made the former Demon Deacon and Cincinnati Bearcat stand out, his ability to make plays.

"The thing that he's really been doing at this point is he's been making plays," Sark said. "He's been making plays on 50-50 balls, and I feel very comfortable with where he is right now."

With Wake Forest, Berkhalter finished third in receiving yards with the team and recorded a season-high of five receptions twice, and caught a 51-yard receiving score against the Western Carolina Catamounts during a 42-10 win in Week 2 of the season.

Berkhalter finished out his tenure in Winston-Salem strong, catching five passes for 34 yards in the Demon Deacons' 43-29 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

Berkhalter would enter the transfer portal shortly afterwards, heading to the SEC himself in late January when he decided on the Texas Longhorns to be his new home.

Now stacked in the wide receiver game with two key transfers joining the team, the Longhorns enter their second year with Arch Manning and sixth with Steve Sarkisian on September 5 when they open DKR's doors to the Texas State Bobcats.