Steve Sarkisian Just Delivered a Major Texas Longhorns Injury Update
AUSTIN -- After securing a Top-10 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores, the Texas Longhorns' bye week comes at a near-perfect time.
Texas sealed the 34-31 win over Vanderbilt but weren't able to escape unscathed on the injury front as they prepare for the Georgia Bulldogs on Nov. 15.
The most notable of these was wide receiver Ryan Wingo, who exited in the first half with a thumb injury after taking the first play of the games 75 yards for a touchdown. Fortunately, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed some of the positive rumblings surrounding his top wideout.
Ryan Wingo Not Expected to Miss Time, Won't Be 100%
While speaking to the media on Monday, Sarkisian said that Wingo's thumb injury is "what we thought" and that he doesn't expect him to miss time.
That said, he added that Wingo probably won't be 100 percent heading into the Georgia game.
"Ryan, it's what we thought," Sarkisian said. "I'm going to limit him probably. I don't know how much he's really going to practice this week, quite frankly. I just want him to get as healthy as we can get him. We don't think he's going to miss time, but I don't think he'll be 100 percent either, right? And so how close to 100 percent can we get him?"
Wingo's has already had some notable drop issues at times this season, making a thumb injury less-than-ideal. Still, it's hard to imagine that the coaching staff won't find ways to get the ball in his hands against Georgia.
"He's a receiver. His hands are important," Sarkisian said. "Thumb is important. So we'll, again, you know, we'll minimize him a ton. He'll probably do walk throughs this week, and then try to get him ready for the ball game next week, which we think he will be, which is a good sign."
Ryan Wingo Stats This Season
It's been far from a perfect season for Wingo, who had some early struggles in the season-opening loss to Ohio State. The chemistry with Arch Manning just wasn't quite there.
He also had some drop issues in the overtime win against Mississippi State, but overall, the Longhorns would have likely already been unofficially eliminated from College Football Playoff contention.
Wingo has tallied 31 catches for 593 yards and five touchdowns, with the latter tying Parker Livingstone for the team-leading mark.
The Longhorns will need him and the rest of the wide receiver corps to be at its best against Georgia on Nov. 15.