Texas Longhorns Stock Watch After Week 10: Who's Up & Who's Down?
The Texas Longhorns pulled off a big win in their first game back inside Darrell Royal K. Stadium in well over a month, hanging on to defeat the No. 9 Vanderbilt Commodores 34-31 to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive and send a message to the rest of the SEC.
For what felt like the first time all season, the Longhorns' offense got out to a hot start with a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage and held onto that momentum to take a 10-point lead into halftime that grew to 20 by the end of the third quarter. A fourth-quarter run from Vanderbilt made the game a lot closer; however, Texas was able to seal the matchup.
After the Longhorns' statement win over the Commodores, here's the weekly look at the players whose stocks are trending up and trending down, as Texas will look forward to a week of rest, heading into its second bye week of the season.
Trending Up
Arch Manning, QB
While there were doubts that Texas quarterback Arch Manning was even going to suit up for the matchup against Vanderbilt after a rough hit, late in the game a week ago, which entered the quarterback into concussion protocol. The quarterback was clearly good to go.
Manning looked better than ever, coming out firing and sustaining the fire throughout the ball game. The quarterback finished the game completing 25 of his 33 pass attempts for 328 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions.
Colin Simmons, EDGE
The Texas front seven got after Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia on Saturday, with the Longhorns ending the game with six total sacks on the afternoon. Leading the charge was second-year star edge rusher Colin Simmons, who finished the game with five tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, and a sack-fumble, which Simmons recovered himself.
Since the start of conference play, the second-year player has been on fire. In the Longhorns' five SEC matchups so far in the season, Simmons has 24 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, eight tackles-for-loss, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and a pass deflection.
Offensive Line
The Texas offensive line unit has been questioned numerous times throughout the season, with the struggles the line has had in protecting Manning and blocking for the running back. However, against the Commodores, the offensive line stepped up, not allowing a single sack throughout four quarters and surrendering just a single tackle-for-loss.
With Texas continuing to look for answers ahead of the matchup, the Longhorns decided to shift a returning Cole Hutson from center over to left guard and kept Connor Robertson in at center, giving Manning the best protection he's had all year.
Trending Down
Longhorns Secondary
While the Longhorns' front seven was running rampant, finishing the game with six sacks, 10 tackles-for-loss, and seven quarterback hits, on the back end, the Texas secondary struggled throughout the game and especially in the fourth quarter.
Pavia finished the game, completing 27 of his 38 pass attempts for 365 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. In the fourth quarter alone, Pavia was 12 of 16 passing for 205 yards, with two passing touchdowns and a rushing one to go on a 21 to nothing run. At the same time, Vanderbilt's top offensive weapon in tight end Eli Stowers totaled seven receptions for 146 yards and two touchdowns.
The Longhorns' secondary did miss a couple of key pieces with the leader of the defense in Michael Taaffe, missing his second straight game and losing their other starting safety, Jelani McDonald, in the first half. The bye week comes at a perfect time for Texas, which will allow both guys to hopefully be ready to go in Athens.