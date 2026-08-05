Steve Sarkisian Faces a Different Challenge as Texas Begins Fall Camp

Texas Longhorns football is right around the corner. With fall camp arriving and the season near its beginning, the excitement is ramping up for Texas in 2026.

No one is going to deny that the Longhorns came up short of their goals last season. After being the highest-ranked team in the Preseason AP Poll, Texas finished with a 9-3 regular-season record and missed the College Football Playoff.

However, the end of the season suggests that the Longhorns are due for a massive bounce-back, and that's being reflected in the preseason conversations.

How Can Steve Sarkisian Manage the Talent on the Roster?

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning runs with the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is a solid argument that this could be Steve Sarkisian's best team on paper. With quarterback Arch Manning at the helm, Sarkisian sought out offensive playmakers and brought them in.

Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman and Wake Forest's Sterling Berkhalter join the likes of Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley V to form a dynamic wide receiver room. They also added a pair of running backs through the transfer portal in Raleek Brown and Hollywood Smothers.

Not to mention, returners like left tackle Trevor Goosby, defensive end Colin Simmons, and safety Jelani McDonald are all expected to have a major impact. How Sarkisian manages this loaded roster could be the biggest x-factor heading into the season.

A Talented Roster for a Difficult SEC Schedule

Texas Longhorns linebacker Colin Simmons. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

On3 released the College Football Preseason Coaches Poll, which has Texas ranked at four, trailing Ohio State (1), Oregon (2), and Georgia (3).

According to this poll, the Longhorns will face seven ranked opponents this season: Ohio State (1), Texas A&M (8), Oklahoma (9), Ole Miss (10), LSU (13), Tennessee (18), and Missouri (25).

Oftentimes, preseason polls can be taken with a grain of salt, as they don't usually hold up well by the end of the season. But it's hard to see the previously mentioned teams experiencing a massive drop off throughout the year.

The Buckeyes will be a huge early-season test, while teams like Ole Miss and LSU boast talented new rosters. Then rivalry games could go any direction. The Aggies and Sooners loaded up on talent this offseason as well.

Texas has star players all over the roster, but they'll need everyone to show up this season if a CFP run is in the cards. It starts with Manning, but it trickles down to the entire team. Sarkisian did an excellent job of addressing needs this offseason, but can he get this program to the next level? Only time will tell.

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