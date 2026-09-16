What Texas' Final 21 Minutes Against Ohio State Tell Us About Steve Sarkisian's Offense

After a thrilling 24-23 win over then-No. 1-ranked Ohio State for Texas, it’s easy for fans to wonder how things would have changed if the Longhorns had just executed in the first half.

The game started with a Raleek Brown fumble on the opening drive for the Texas offense, and then just when the Longhorns offense looked like it was gathering momentum, a diving catch on a deep ball to Cam Coleman turned into an interception going the other way.

The turnovers stopped there for the Longhorns, but shooting themselves in the foot didn’t. The lone scoring drive, a 37-yard field goal for Gianni Spetic, could’ve been a touchdown if not for a drop in the end zone by Ryan Wingo.

While the Longhorns faltered, the Buckeyes capitalized, building a 23-3 lead until things changed in the fourth quarter.

But what exactly happened in Texas' epic comeback?

Change in Personnel Usage

Sep 20, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns tight end Emaree Winston (85) runs after a catching pass while defended by Sam Houston Bearkats defensive back Jace Arnold (9) during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest contrast that jumps right off the tape between the game plan in the first three quarters and the final 21 minutes is the personnel Steve Sarkisian and co. utilized. The Longhorns came out of the gate looking to impose their will on the Buckeyes with multiple tight end sets, like 12 personnel (1 running back, 2 tight ends).

This allowed Sarkisian to put more bigger bodies on the field to help the Texas run game while still preserving the threat of the play-action passing game. Yet, when facing a three-score deficit, the usage of those heavier tight end sets became a lot more sparing.

As expected, Texas shifted to a heavier passing attack and traded that extra tight end for a wide receiver. Thus, the Longhorns were calling on 11 personnel (1 running back and 1 tight end) for 31 of its 42 plays run, starting with Texas’s first touchdown drive.

This kept Coleman, Wingo, and Mosley on the field while still giving the tight end room to help in the run game, which became more sporadic.

Arch Manning in the Clutch

Sep 12, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) celebrates after a touchdown by running back Hollywood Smothers (2) in the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The second-year starter didn’t play his perfect game. He struggled at times, especially in the pocket, and although he certainly didn’t always have help from his supporting cast, Arch Manning didn't look totally comfortable after the early adversity. Following the early mishaps, Manning left some yards out there, as he wasn’t consistently seeing the field well.

Yet, things changed in the final 21 minutes. Manning started to put things together, and after missing some early windows to throw into, he began playing with the confidence fans had come to expect.

A big part of that came with his legs. Manning picked up gains with his legs when things broke down, but also used them to extend time, as he did on the fourth-and-nine conversion to Emaree Winston.

Manning finished the game completing eight of his 11 passes for 83 yards and a touchdown, as his confidence and play-making ability helped the Longhorns engineer the comeback.

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