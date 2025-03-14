Steve Sarkisian Outlines Texas Longhorns Spring Practice Schedule
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian met with the media Monday and provided some details on what the spring practice schedule will look like for the football team in the coming weeks.
Here's what he had to say:
"The final three weeks, we as a coaching staff have now incorporated ourselves into (winter conditioning) with some position functional training to go along with our conditioning, which will lead us up right into spring break," Sarkisian said. "And then we'll be off for spring break, and then we'll come back, and we'll start spring practice on March 25 that Tuesday. I think part of that's important for us."
Sarkisian said that the week-by-week practice schedule will be the same for three of the five weeks during spring.
"We'll practice three days a week for five weeks, and that will not be every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday," Sarkisian said. "Three of those weeks will be Tuesday, Thursday, Saturdays. Two of those weeks will alternate, will be Monday, Wednesday, Fridays, but inevitably, it'd be the same outcome of getting those 15 practices in all the while understanding us not having a spring game."
Sarkisian also added a bit about when practices will take place aling while sharing some details about the team's Fan Appreciation Day, which is unofficially taking the place of the spring game.
"On the 26th (April), we'll have a practice that day, but have a real Fan Appreciation Day, and we'll have some things centered around what we're doing as a football program. Obviously, you know, baseball has got a big series that weekend with A and M, so there's some things that I know CDC and drew Martin are working on to make that a special day for our fans, and we'll definitely do that."
Texas will begin its 2025 season on the road in Columbus against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Aug. 30.
