Steve Sarkisian Praises Defensive Tackle Travis Shaw After Performance vs UTEP
Through the first three weeks of the season, the Texas Longhorns have a 2-1 record with their only loss being to the Ohio State Buckeyes, which, by many, would be an acceptable start to the season; however, with the displays seen from the Longhorns offensively through three games, concerns are rapidly beginning to creep in.
One part of the Texas team that should not be of any worry is the Longhorns' defense, which has been playing up to the standard that many expected the unit to play at. Through 12 quarters, the defense has only given up a total of 31 points and has only surrendered about 10 points per game through three games.
One aspect of an already loaded defense that has stood out so far is the performances from the revamped defensive line, which is replacing its two starters and key rotational pieces from a season ago in the interior of the defensive line.
Steve Sarkisian compliments Travis Shaw after Saturday's Performance
Steve Sarkisian harped on the defensive line in his media availability on Monday, highlighting the interior of the unit, which has many new pieces that are acclimating to the Longhorns program, and gave praise to one of those newcomers in senior defensive tackle Travis Shaw.
"So getting them acclimated, not only as I said, to the defense, but to our culture and our style of play, I think, was really important," Sarkisian said. "And then the development of those guys and their time, they were all in different phases and stages as we go, but we're starting to see them all start to elevate. I thought Travis Shaw probably had his best game Saturday through three games."
Against UTEP on Saturday, Shaw recorded just one tackle; however, it was an impact play being recorded as a tackle-for-loss, which lost the opposing offense four yards. Through three games, the North Carolina transfer has totaled five tackles and one tackle-for-loss.
The senior was not the only interior player that Sarkisian highlighted on Monday, also giving nods to other incoming transfers in Maraad Watson, Cole Brevard, and Levon Johnson, while also adding in one of the only returners, Alex January.
"I think Maraad Watson last week. This week is starting to grow," Sarkisian said. "We know what Alex was early. He'll be back here in a week, and we'll get him back going again. Cole Brevard has been steady in there. We need to get Lavon Johnson going. I think he's on the cusp ready to go. So we need all those bodies. We know how physical the SEC is going to be."