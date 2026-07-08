Steve Sarkisian Reached Out to Joey McGuire Amid Brendan Sorsby Situation

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire have had a very public back-and-forth. From press conferences to social media, the Longhorns and Red Raiders have taken multiple shots at one another this offseason.

While speaking at Big 12 Media Days in Frisco, Texas, on July 7, McGuire said that Texas Tech was “ready to roll” against Texas. Sarkisian extended an olive branch to McGuire behind the scenes, despite the ongoing public display, as the Red Raiders dealt with an unprecedented offseason debacle.

Steve Sarkisian Checked In With Joey McGuire This Offseason

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian talks with Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire before the game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

McGuire kept the feud alive during his time at The Star. He said that the Red Raiders would like to play the top teams in Texas — including Texas, Texas A&M and SMU — to keep the old Southwest Conference rivalries alive.

The banter has all been in good fun, though. As McGuire and Texas Tech dealt with an unprecedented and controversial situation with quarterback Brendan Sorsby, Sarkisian was reportedly among the coaches who reached out to the Red Raiders’ head coach.

According to NBC Sports insider Nicole Auerbach, Joey McGuire said Sarkisian “texted him and was like, ‘Man, this is not in the head coach's manual anywhere.’” Oklahoma State head coach Eric Morris also “texted a ‘wellness check’” to support McGuire.

The Red Raiders were the subject of public scrutiny for backing transfer quarterback Sorsby. The NCAA investigated him over alleged gambling habits, which included betting on Indiana while a member of the Hoosiers. The NCAA ruled Sorsby ineligible for the 2026 season before Sorsby took the organization to court, with Texas Tech's support.

Ultimately, Sorsby was granted a temporary injunction, allowing him to play out his senior season with a two-game suspension. Due to the backlash and pressure from programs across the country, Sorsby decided to part ways with Tech and prepare for the 2027 NFL draft.

Texas Longhorns linebacker Jett Bush runs into the end zone while defended by Texas Tech Red Raiders running back Tahj Brooks during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

McGuire said that the backlash he and the team faced was tough. Several athletic directors targeted Texas Tech as a result, with some calling for the Red Raiders to be removed from their schedules. Meanwhile, some coaches, including Sarkisian, extended an olive branch to McGuire behind the scenes.

However, Sarkisian still got his jabs in during the Sorsby process. During an appearance on Up & Adams, Sarkisian told Kay Adams, “The way these injunctions are going, Pat Mahomes might be playing quarterback for Texas Tech again before Joey’s done.”

It does not seem as though the Texas-Texas Tech dialogue will end any time soon. McGuire kept the discussion alive at Big 12 Media Days. Speaking with Double T Sports Network, McGuire claimed, “There was a gentleman's agreement with ADs that we would continue to play, and [Texas] chose not to.”

The Longhorns’ non-conference slate is full; adding the Red Raiders to the schedule in 2026 seems unlikely. However, if McGuire’s end goal is to renew the regional rivalries that have been lost in the age of conference realignment, he has accomplished it.

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