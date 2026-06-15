Steve Sarkisian Had a Perfect Patrick Mahomes Joke About Texas Tech's Brendan Sorsby Situation

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has been making plenty of headlines this offseason for a variety of reasons. From his many criticisms of the NCAA to his Ole Miss basket weaving comments, Sarkisian has been brutally honest when it comes to sharing his opinions during the long wait before the 2026 begins.

But at the center of it all has been his public bashing of the Texas Tech's 2026 schedule, a slate so weak that the Red Raiders may very have already booked their trip to the College Football Playoff next season as likely Big 12 champions.

However, that storyline took a significant backseat when a Lubbock court granted Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby a temporary injunction to play next season despite the NCAA originally denying his reinstatement following the discovery of past gambling violations.

Not a stranger to throwing shade at Texas Tech, Sarkisian is making sure the Red Raiders get their share of criticism once again.

Steve Sarkisian Jokes Patrick Mahomes Might Return to Texas Tech

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) walks off the field after the game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

During an appearance Monday on Up & Adams with Kay Adams, Sarkisian poked fun at Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire and the controversial Sorsby situation by saying that Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes might as well rejoin the Red Raiders after playing three years in Lubbock from 2014-16.

Sarkisian is of course joking, but given the awful way in which the NCAA has handled eligibility rules in both college football and basketball, his comments likely aren't far off from what's in the realm of possibility as thing stand.

"(With) the way these injunctions are going, Pat Mahomes might be playing quarterback for Texas Tech again before Joey's done," Sarkisian said.

With a hobbled Mahomes, who is recovering from a torn ACL suffered last season, Texas Tech might actually have a chance at finally scoring points in the College Football Playoff. Given the insane gymnastics that the Texas Tech football program has gone through to try and justify Sorsby's temporary injunction, it's hard to put it past the Red Raiders to try and bring Mahomes back.

For a program that lacks any significant historic hardware, sometimes tough decisions have to be made in order to win at all costs. So why not try and bring Mahomes back to Lubbock? (We're only half-joking).

Fortunately for the rest of college football, Texas Tech likely won't be getting through this Sorsby situation without facing eventual punishment down the line.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.