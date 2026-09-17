Steve Sarkisian Reveals Good and Bad Injury News for Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns are coming off of one of the program's biggest wins in recent memory after putting together an epic fourth-quarter comeback to stun the Ohio State Buckeyes in a 24-23 finish.

As a result, Texas moved up to the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 rankings ahead of Saturday's non-conference finale against UTSA at home.

But despite the win, the Longhorns picked up a few notable injuries both before and during the game.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian shared the latest about where things stand for the Longhorns from an injury standpoint.

The Good

Texas Longhorns running back Derrek Cooper. | @DerrekCooper80 - X

Sarkisian said that freshman running back Derrek Cooper is good to go and will play against UTSA on Saturday.

Cooper suffered an ankle injury in the opener against Texas State that forced him to wear a boot.

He was suited up during warmups before the Ohio State game but didn't end up playing.

With the Longhorns potentially set to build a big lead in the second half against UTSA, Cooper could see some notable action after having his college debut cut short.

The Bad

Texas Longhorns tight end Nick Townsend (81) celebrates with the golden hat in the second half of the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorn at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sarkisian added that tight Nick Townsend is unlikely to play against UTSA after suffering a knee injury in the Ohio State game.

He went down during a kickoff in the second half and eventually went back to the locker room.

Though Townsend's expected absence is notable, the win over Ohio State proved that the Longhorns have a balanced tight end room that can more than make up for it.

Emaree Winston had a career game against Ohio State in what was a clutch breakout performance. He finished with

The Longhorns also have a big-bodied target in Spencer Shannon along with Michigan State transfer Michael Masunas. However, Winston appears to have earned the coaching staff's trust and could be set for the most notable role among this group moving forward.

Still Unknown

Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Justus Terry (15) arrives at the stadium before the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, Sarkisian didn't provide an updated on defensive lineman Justus Terry, who suffered a foot injury during pregame warmups before the Ohio State game.

The plan was for Terry to have a notable role on defense against the Buckeyes but Sarkisian said Monday that he was unable to push off of his foot.

"That hurt because we had a plan for him in this game," Sarkisian said. "We were counting on him, and in football sometimes that happens. You know, and you just deal with it. Hopefully, we get him back sooner rather than later because he is performing at a high level."

It's unclear how Terry has progressed in the few days since Saturday, but regardless of his status, it might be in Texas' best interest to rest him against UTSA in order to get fully healthy for when the Longhorns head to Knoxville to take on the Tennessee Volunteers on Sept. 26.

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