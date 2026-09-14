Injury Update on 3 Texas Longhorns After Ohio State Game

The Texas Longhorns are coming off of arguably the biggest regular season win of the Steve Sarkisian era after stunning No. 1 Ohio State with a memorable comeback on Saturday.

However, Texas is dealing with some injury issues on both sides of the ball headed into Week 3's matchup against UTSA.

Sarkisian met with the media on Monday and shared some important injury updates on a few players:

Nick Townsend, TE

Texas Longhorns tight end Nick Townsend (81) celebrates with the golden hat in the second half of the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorn at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sarkisian said that Texas tight end Nick Townsend is dealing with a knee injury that he suffered against Ohio State.

"We're going to continue to evaluate him to see when we can get him back. How long that will be, I don't know," Sarkisian said.

Townsend went down in the second half after getting injured during a kickoff. He stayed on the turf for a few moments before eventually heading off to the locker room with trainers. He didn't have an obvious limp

If Townsend misses extended time, the Longhorns have plenty of options at tight end. Emaree Winston came up big against Ohio State with three catches for 39 yards, but Texas also has Spencer Shannon and Michigan State transfer Michael Masunas.

Laurence Seymore, OL

Seymore has dealt with an injury since the first fall scrimmage, something Sarkisian called an "injury hiccup" in August.

Fortunately, Sarkisian said Monday that Seymore is fine moving forward.

Seymore has essentially lost out on the starting left guard battle to Dylan Sikorski but he will still play a crucial role for Texas' offensive line depth as the season continues.

Justus Terry, DL

Justus Terry on Texas Longhorns Visit | Justus Terry on X

Sarkisian says that Texas defensive lineman Justus Terry hurt his foot during pregame warmups before facing Ohio State.

"That hurt because we had a plan for him in this game," Sarkisian sadi. "We were counting on him, and in football sometimes that happens. You know, and you just deal with it. Hopefully, we get him back sooner rather than later because he is performing at a high level."

Terry will be a crucial part of Texas' defensive line this season so fans will be hoping he can return soon, preferrably before the Longhorns head to Knoxville to take on Tennessee.

Terry had three total tackles in the season opener against Texas State. Last year as a true freshman, he eight total tackles (four solo).

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