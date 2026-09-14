Injury Update on 3 Texas Longhorns After Ohio State Game
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The Texas Longhorns are coming off of arguably the biggest regular season win of the Steve Sarkisian era after stunning No. 1 Ohio State with a memorable comeback on Saturday.
However, Texas is dealing with some injury issues on both sides of the ball headed into Week 3's matchup against UTSA.
Sarkisian met with the media on Monday and shared some important injury updates on a few players:
Nick Townsend, TE
Sarkisian said that Texas tight end Nick Townsend is dealing with a knee injury that he suffered against Ohio State.
"We're going to continue to evaluate him to see when we can get him back. How long that will be, I don't know," Sarkisian said.
Townsend went down in the second half after getting injured during a kickoff. He stayed on the turf for a few moments before eventually heading off to the locker room with trainers. He didn't have an obvious limp
If Townsend misses extended time, the Longhorns have plenty of options at tight end. Emaree Winston came up big against Ohio State with three catches for 39 yards, but Texas also has Spencer Shannon and Michigan State transfer Michael Masunas.
Laurence Seymore, OL
Seymore has dealt with an injury since the first fall scrimmage, something Sarkisian called an "injury hiccup" in August.
Fortunately, Sarkisian said Monday that Seymore is fine moving forward.
Seymore has essentially lost out on the starting left guard battle to Dylan Sikorski but he will still play a crucial role for Texas' offensive line depth as the season continues.
Justus Terry, DL
Sarkisian says that Texas defensive lineman Justus Terry hurt his foot during pregame warmups before facing Ohio State.
"That hurt because we had a plan for him in this game," Sarkisian sadi. "We were counting on him, and in football sometimes that happens. You know, and you just deal with it. Hopefully, we get him back sooner rather than later because he is performing at a high level."
Terry will be a crucial part of Texas' defensive line this season so fans will be hoping he can return soon, preferrably before the Longhorns head to Knoxville to take on Tennessee.
Terry had three total tackles in the season opener against Texas State. Last year as a true freshman, he eight total tackles (four solo).
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7